Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in match 2 at the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Monday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.
Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. Kalighat Club have in-form and experienced players, while Mohammedan Sporting have a young squad of promising players.
Kalighat Club will try their best to win the game, but Mohammedan Sporting are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.
KAC-W vs MSC-W Match Details
Match 2 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 5 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: KAC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 2
Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 12:45 pm IST
Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima
Pitch Report
The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.
KAC-W vs MSC-W Form Guide
KAC-W - Will be playing their first match
MSC-W - Will be playing their first match
KAC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing XIs
KAC-W
No major injury updates
Barsha Das, Priti Bhadra, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Namita Mondal, Rajanya Maity, Saika ishaque, Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Prasad, Ankita Chakraborty (wk), Jhumpa Roy
MSC-W
No major injury updates
Sushmita Paul, Priti Chakrabarty, Dipa Das, Ankita Barman, Gouher Sultana, Mallika Roy, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Priya Pandey, Megha Ghosh, Dyuti Paul (wk), Priti Mondal
KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A Chakraborty
Chakraborty, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Paul is another good pick.
Batters
D Das
A Mahanta and D Das are the two best batter picks. B Das is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.
All-rounders
G Sultana
J Roy and G Sultana are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Vakharia is another good pick.
Bowlers
P Pandey
The top bowler picks are N Mondal and P Pandey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. R Maity is another good pick.
KAC-W vs MSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices
G Sultana
Sultana is one of the best players for Mohammedan Sporting. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.
S Roy
Roy is one of the best picks for Kalighat, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick.
Five Must-Picks for KAC-W vs MSC-W, Match 2
A Mahanta
B Das
D Das
S Roy
G Sultana
Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: A Chakraborty, D Paul
Batters: A Mahanta, B Das, D Das
All-rounders: G Sultana, S Roy, P Vakharia
Bowlers: N Mondal, P Pandey, R Maity
Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: A Chakraborty
Batters: A Mahanta, B Das, D Das
All-rounders: G Sultana, S Roy, P Vakharia
Bowlers: N Mondal, P Pandey, R Maity, M Roy
