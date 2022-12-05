Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in match 2 at the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Monday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament. Kalighat Club have in-form and experienced players, while Mohammedan Sporting have a young squad of promising players.

Kalighat Club will try their best to win the game, but Mohammedan Sporting are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.

KAC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

Match 2 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 5 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 2

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

KAC-W vs MSC-W Form Guide

KAC-W - Will be playing their first match

MSC-W - Will be playing their first match

KAC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing XIs

KAC-W

No major injury updates

Barsha Das, Priti Bhadra, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Namita Mondal, Rajanya Maity, Saika ishaque, Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Prasad, Ankita Chakraborty (wk), Jhumpa Roy

MSC-W

No major injury updates

Sushmita Paul, Priti Chakrabarty, Dipa Das, Ankita Barman, Gouher Sultana, Mallika Roy, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Priya Pandey, Megha Ghosh, Dyuti Paul (wk), Priti Mondal

KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Chakraborty

Chakraborty, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Paul is another good pick.

Batters

D Das

A Mahanta and D Das are the two best batter picks. B Das is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

G Sultana

J Roy and G Sultana are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Vakharia is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Pandey

The top bowler picks are N Mondal and P Pandey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. R Maity is another good pick.

KAC-W vs MSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Sultana

Sultana is one of the best players for Mohammedan Sporting. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks.

S Roy

Roy is one of the best picks for Kalighat, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick.

Five Must-Picks for KAC-W vs MSC-W, Match 2

A Mahanta

B Das

D Das

S Roy

G Sultana

Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Chakraborty, D Paul

Batters: A Mahanta, B Das, D Das

All-rounders: G Sultana, S Roy, P Vakharia

Bowlers: N Mondal, P Pandey, R Maity

Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Chakraborty

Batters: A Mahanta, B Das, D Das

All-rounders: G Sultana, S Roy, P Vakharia

Bowlers: N Mondal, P Pandey, R Maity, M Roy

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : 0 votes