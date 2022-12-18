KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 2022, Match 27

Kalighat Club Women will take on Rajasthan Club Women in match 27 (KAC-W vs RAC-W) at the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Sunday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Kalighat Club Women have won three of their last eight matches. Rajasthan Club Women, on the other hand, have won only one of their last eight matches and will be curious to make a comeback.

Rajasthan Club Women will try their best to win the match, but Kalighat Club Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Match Details

Match 27 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 18 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAC-W vs RAC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 27

Date and Time: 18th December 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Mohun Bagan AC Club Women and Gymkhana Club Women, where a total of 221 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Form Guide

KAC-W - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

RAC-W - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

KAC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing XI

KAC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ankita Chakraborty, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Riya Kohli, Jhumpa Roy, Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Prasad, Namita Mondal, Rajanya Maity, Saika Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Adrija Sarkar

RAC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Kashish Agarwal ©, Priyanka Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Rukmoni Roy, Roshni Khatun, Sagarika Sengupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Sanjukta Sarkar (wk), Debjani Das, Zenab Gazi, Priti Koyal

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sumit

S Sumit, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. She smashed 78 runs in the last match against Rajasthan Club Women.

Batters

K Vinod

A Chakraborty and K Vinod are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Saha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Roy

J Roy and P Prasad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Kurmi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Madhab

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Maity and P Madhab. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Roy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAC-W vs RAC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Vinod

K Vinod is one of the best players in Rajasthan Club Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already earned 546 points in the last eight matches.

P Madhab

P Madhab is one of the best picks in Rajasthan Club Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already earned 520 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAC-W vs RAC-W, Match 27

P Madhab

K Vinod

J Roy

R Maity

S Sumit

Kalighat Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death-overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kalighat Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sumit

Batters: S Sengupta, A Chakraborty, I Saha, K Vinod

All-rounders: J Roy, P Kurmi, P Prasad

Bowlers: R Roy, P Madhab, R Maity

Kalighat Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sumit

Batters: A Chakraborty, I Saha, K Vinod

All-rounders: J Roy, P Kurmi, P Prasad, R Khatun

Bowlers: R Roy, P Madhab, R Maity

