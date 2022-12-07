KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge, Match 6

Kalighat Club Women will lock horns with Rajasthan Club Women in the 6th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima on December 7.

Kalighat Club Women lost their opening match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Women by eight wickets and are fourth in the standings. Rajasthan Club Women, on the other hand, also lost their opening match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Women by seven wickets. They are placed at the bottom of the points table.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge will be played at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima on Wednesday, December 7. The match is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST.

KAC-W vs RAC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge, Match 6

Date and Time: 7 December 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

KAC-W vs RAC-W Pitch Report

The track at the MGR Sports Academy is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to be wary of their shot selection. Three of the last four matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 4 Matches (Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 95

Average second innings score: 93

KAC-W vs RAC-W Form Guide (Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge)

KAC-W: L

RAC-W: L

KAC-W vs RAC-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

KAC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KAC-W Probable Playing 11

Ankita Chakraborty, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Riya Kohli, Jhumpa Roy, Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Prasad, Namita Mondal, Rajanya Maity, Saika Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Adrija Sarkar.

RAC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAC-W Probable Playing 11

Sreekanta Ghoshal, Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Sagarika Sengupta, Debjani Das, Riya Goswami, Priyanka Kurmi, Rukmoni Roy, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Zenab Gazi, Anushka Paul, Anindita Nath.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 71.43)

Bishwas scored 10 runs in the last match. She could be a decent pick for the wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Ankita Chakraborty (1 match, 17 runs, Strike Rate: 60.71)

Ankita was in decent form with the bat in the last match, smashing 17 runs at a strike rate of 60.71. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Priyanka Prasad (1 match, 5 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 71.43 and Economy Rate: 6.06)

Priyanka is a power-packed player who can boost your fantasy team with her all-round prowess. She scored five runs and also picked up one wicket in the last game.

Top Bowler Pick

Priyanka Madhab Sarkar (1 match, 17 runs & 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 48.57 & Economy Rate: 6.33)

Sarkar, though placed in the bowler’s section, has been delivering points from both ends. She scored 17 runs while picking up one wicket in the last encounter.

KAC-W vs RAC-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Payel Vakharia

Payel is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Priyanka Madhab Sarkar

Sarkar scored 17 runs and also scalped one wicket in the last match. Her invaluable efforts with the bat as well as the ball makes her a must-have pick in this match.

5 Must-pick players with stats for KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Priyanka Madhab Sarkar: 17 runs and 1 wicket from 1 match

Rajanya Maity: 1 wicket from 1 match

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas: 10 runs from 1 match

Ankita Chakraborty: 17 runs from 1 match

Priyanka Prasad: 5 runs and 1 wicket from 1 match

KAC-W vs RAC-W match expert tips

Priyanka Prasad could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas.

Batters: Ankita Chakraborty, Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Riya Kohli.

All-rounders: Jhumpa Roy, Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Prasad.

Bowlers: Rukmoni Roy, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Rajanya Maity, Anindita Nath.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women’s T20 Challenge

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas.

Batters: Ankita Chakraborty, Riya Kohli, Riya Goswami.

All-rounders: Jhumpa Roy, Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Prasad.

Bowlers: Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Zenab Gazi, Anushka Paul, Saika Ishaque.

