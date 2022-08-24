KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 2

Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) will take on the Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the second match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KAH vs DPR Dream11 prediction.

Dihing Patkai Riders will look to put up a better performance after a disastrous tournament last year in which they finished last with only one win in 10 games. With some experienced players on their roster, the team will look to kick off the season on a high note.

Kaziranga Heroes, who had an average tournament last year, have a balanced squad this year with Mrinmoy Dutta and Nihar Deka in their ranks and will want to start their journey on a positive note.

KAH vs DPR, Match Details

The second match of the Assam T20 2022 between Kaziranga Heroes and Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on August 24 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAH vs DPR, Match 2, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: August 2022 24, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

KAH vs DPR Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is suitable for batting with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. Anything between 160-180 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 137

Average 2nd innings score: 122

KAH vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kaziranga Heroes: LLLLL

Dihing Patkai Riders: LLWDW

KAH vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today

Kaziranga Heroes injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:

Kunal Sakia (wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Danish Ahmed, Jitu Ali, Mrinmoy Dutta, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Tridiv Kshetri.

Dihing Patkai Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI:

Sandip Paul (wk), Aman Chetry, Nibir Deka, Shivam Mittal, Vijay Gautam, Swarupam Purkayastha, Bikash Chetry, Rahul Yadav, Nipan Deka, Mekhail Doley, Darshan Rajbongshi.

KAH vs DPR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kunal Sakia (82 runs in 10 T20 matches, Average: 13.70)

Sakia is a top-quality batter who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He's also been useful behind the stumps, increasing your odds of scoring more points for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Romario Sharma (6 matches, 54 runs, Average: 13.5)

Romario is not having a good time with the bat to the standard he has set for himself in his last six games. Having got off to a good start, he hasn't been able to convert it into a big score so far. A big knock from this explosive batter is thus expected in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Swarupam Purkayastha ( 147 runs & 15 wickets in 26 T20 matches )

Purkayastha is a reliable performer with both the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 147 runs and taken 15 wickets at an impressive average of 24.20 in 26 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Mrinmoy Dutta (9 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 19.20)

Dutta is one of his team's best bowlers and continues to lead the Kaziranga Heroes bowling attack. He has picked up nine wickets in just eight games in the tournament.

KAH vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Mekhail Doley

Doley has been a sensation with the ball and across his career, taking 68 wickets while averaging 15.65 in 51 games. He is expected to lead his team's pace attack in the tournament, making him an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bikash Chetry

Chetry is a solid all-rounder who can score with both the bat and the ball. Given his skill set, he is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your KAH vs DPR Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KAH vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rahul Hazarika 148 runs in 9 games Amit Sinha 214 runs in 11 games Abhishek Thakuri 122 runs in 9 games Ranjit Mali 16 wickets in 11 games Asif Haque 3 wickets 6 games

KAH vs DPR match expert tips 2nd match

After a promising season last year, Swarupam Purkayastha will be a player to watch out for. He bats in the middle order and bowls the full quota, making him an excellent player to pick for your multiple fantasy teams.

KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

KAH vs DPR Head-to-Head team.

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia, Sandip Paul

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry

All-Rounders: Akash Sengupta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Bikash Chetry

Bowlers: Mrinmoy Dutta, Nipan Deka, Darshan Rajbongshi

KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

KAH vs DPR Grand League Team.

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia, Sandip Paul

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry

All-Rounders: Akash Sengupta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Bikash Chetry

Bowlers: Mrinmoy Dutta, Nipan Deka, Darshan Rajbongshi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das