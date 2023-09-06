KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the Assam T20 2023 will see Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) square off against Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kaziranga Heroes have won two of their last four matches. Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

KAH vs DPR Match Details

The 15th match of the Assam T20 2023 will be played on September 6 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAH vs DPR, Match 15

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

KAH vs DPR Probable Playing XI

KAH Playing XI

No injury updates

SM Jain, Rameez Rabbani, Nihar Deka, Akash Sengupta (c), Bhargav Lahkar, Bhargav Dutta, Nasir Ullah, Roshan Topno (wk), Dipok Gohain, AK Das, Dibakar Johori

DPR Playing XI

No injury updates

Dhruv Borah, Bishal Saha, Pradyaun Saikia, Denish Das (c), AS Sinha, A Yadav, Anurag Talukdar (wk), JN Kalita, K Das, Kunal Sarma, Anand Sharma

KAH vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Talukdar

A Talukdar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Topno is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sinha

S Jain and A Sinha are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Borah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Lahkar

B Lahkar and D Das are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sengupta is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Johori

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Gohain and D Johori. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Das is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAH vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

B Lahkar

B Lahkar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 277 points in the last four matches.

A Yadav

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick A Yadav as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 144 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAH vs DPR, Match 15

A Yadav

B Lahkar

D Gohain

D Johori

A Sengupta

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Talukdar

Batters: S Jain, A Sinha, D Borah

All-rounders: B Lahkar, A Sengupta, D Das

Bowlers: D Gohain, D Johori, K Das, A Chakraborty

Kaziranga Heroes vs Dihing Patkai Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Talukdar

Batters: A Sinha, P Saikia

All-rounders: B Lahkar, A Sengupta, D Das, R Alom, A Yadav, J Kalita

Bowlers: D Gohain, D Johori