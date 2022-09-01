KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 17

Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) will take on the Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in the 17th match of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KAH vs DPR Dream11 tips.

Kaziranga Heroes are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their first four encounters before finally getting off the mark by beating the Subansiri Champs. Meanwhile, the Dihing Patkai Riders have been in good form. They are third in the standings with three wins and two losses.

KAH vs DPR Match Details

The 17th match of the Assam T20 2022 between Kaziranga Heroes and the Dihing Patkai Riders will be played on September 1 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAH vs DPR, 17th Match, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 1st September 2022 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

KAH vs DPR Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue is 137.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

Average 1st-innings score: 137

Average 2nd-innings score: 117

KAH vs DPR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kaziranga Heroes: W, L, L, L, L

Dihing Patkai Riders: W, L, L, W, W

KAH vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI:

Kunal Sakia (c & wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Jitu Ali, Bhargav Lahkar, Roshan Alam, Kunal Sarma, Pritish Ray, Ziyad Zaman.

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI:

Nasir Ullah (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Shivam Mittal, Nibir Deka, Aman Chetry, Swarupam Purkayastha (c), Senglong Rongpi, Nipan Deka, Abir Chakraborty, Mekhail Doley, Reshab Dipak.

Today’s KAH vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nasir Ullah (5 matches, 91 runs)

Nasir Ullah seems to be in decent touch with the bat, having accumulated 91 runs in five Assam T20 2022 matches so far.

Top Batter Pick

Romario Sharma (5 matches, 139 runs)

Romario Sharma is one of the top batters for KAH. He has amassed 139 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 104.51.

Top All-rounder Pick

Swarupam Purkayastha (3 matches, 3 wickets)

Swarupam Purkayastha has played only three Assam T20 2022 matches and is yet to fire with the bat. But he has been bowling well, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.67.

Top Bowler Pick

Roshan Alam (5 matches, 11 wickets)

Roshan Alam is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps at an economy rate of 5.89. He averages 10.18 and strikes once every 10-11 deliveries.

KAH vs DPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nipan Deka (5 matches, 64 runs, 11 wickets)

Nipan Deka is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Assam T20 2022 with 11 scalps to his name at an average of 6.45. He has also scored 64 runs.

Akash Sengupta (5 matches, 47 runs, 5 wickets)

Akash Sengupta can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. He has chipped in with five wickets with the ball and has mustered 47 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KAH vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nipan Deka 65 runs & 11 wickets in 5 matches Roshan Alam 11 wickets in 5 matches Akash Sengupta 47 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Romario Sharma 139 runs in 5 matches Abir Chakraborty 5 wickets in 5 matches

KAH vs DPR match expert tips

There are some quality bowlers on both sides capable of picking up wickets regularly and could be decent captaincy options. But expect the all-rounders to make a significant impact in the KAH vs DPR clash.

KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Ullah

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nihar Narah, Nibir Deka, Shivam Mittal

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta (vc), Swarupam Purkayastha

Bowlers: Roshan Alam, Pritish Ray, Nipan Deka (c), Abir Chakraborty

KAH vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kunal Sakia, Nasir Ullah

Batters: Romario Sharma, Nibir Deka, Nihar Deka

All-rounders: Akash Sengupta, Swarupam Purkayastha (vc)

Bowlers: Roshan Alam (c), Pritish Ray, Nipan Deka, Reshab Dipak

