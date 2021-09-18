KAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 2

Kaziranga Heroes will take on Subansiri Champs in the second match of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday.

Both Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs will be eager to kick off their campaign in style. They might have some idea about the pitch following the first game of the day. There’s plenty of talent across both camps to make for an exciting contest here.

KAH vs SBC Probable Playing 11 Today

KAH XI

Sandip Paul Mazumder, Al Aman Mazumdar, Nihar Narah, Dasarath Kumar, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bishal Das, Abhilash Gogoi, Danish Das, Pritam Debnath.

SBC XI

Kunal Sakia, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Pritam Das, Sekhar Barman, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Siddharth Sharma, Mekhail Doley, Raj Agarwal, Saahil Jain, Manashjyoti Gogoi.

Match Details

KAH vs SBC, Assam T20 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 18th September, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s KAH vs SBC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Saikia could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Mandal is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He could prove to be a solid multiplier pick for your KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy side!

All-rounders

A Sinha is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Bowlers

AK Singh is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He can do plenty of damage with the ball in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAH vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

S Mandal (SBC)

A Sinha (KAH)

D Kumar (KAH)

AA Mazumdar (KAH)

S Barman (SBC)

Important stats for KAH vs SBC Dream11 prediction team

S Mandal: 238 runs in 5 First Class matches

A Sinha: 463 runs and 2 wickets in 28 T20s

D Kumar: 185 runs and 35 wickets in 23 T20s

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Today

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sakia, N Narah, A A Mazumdar, S Mandal, S Brahma, A Sinha, D Kumar, S Barman, R Mali, S Sharma, AK Singh

Captain: S Mandal, Vice-Captain: A Sinha

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sakia, A A Mazumdar, S Mandal, S Brahma, P Das, A Sinha, D Kumar, S Barman, R Mali, S Sharma, AK Singh

Captain: D Kumar, Vice-Captain: S Barman

Edited by Diptanil Roy