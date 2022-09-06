KAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Match 28

The Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) will lock horns with the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in match 28 of the Assam T20 2022 on Tuesday, September6, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Ahead of the match, let's take a look atKAH vs SBC Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s for match 28. .

The Kaziranga Heroes have had a disastrous season till now as they have lost six of their last nine matches. The Subansiri Champs, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's tournament as they have won six of their last nine games.

The Kaziranga Heroes will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Subansiri Champs are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KAH vs SBC Match Details

The 28th match of the Assam T20 2022 will be played on September 6 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAH vs SBC, Match 28

Date and Time: September 06, 2022, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is well-balanced with various opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The last match played on the pitch was between the Kaziranga Heroes and Brahmaputra Boys, where a total of 241 runs were scored in 40 overs at a loss of 14 wickets.

KAH vs SBC Form Guide

KAH - L L L L W W L L W

SBC - W L L W L W W W W

KAH vs SBC Probable Playing XI

KAH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kunal Saikia (c & wk), Danish Ahmed, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Pritish Ray, Bhargav Lahkar, Romario Sharma, Kunal Sarma, Rameez Rabbani.

SBC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Saahil Jain, Chayan Moni Das, Bishal Saha, Rabi Chetry, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Bishal Roy, Akash Chetri, Ranjit Mali (c), Avinav Choudhury, Rohit Rowniar.

KAH vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ghadigaonkar (9 matches, 329 runs)

S Ghadigaonkar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Jain (9 matches, 195 runs, 1 wicket)

S Jain and R Sharma are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Narah has also played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Sengupta (9 matches, 97 runs, 9 wickets)

R Sengupta and A Ajij are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Chetry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Alam (9 matches, 43 runs, 16 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Alam and R Mali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Chetri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAH vs SBC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Alam

R Alam will bowl both in starting and death overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 43 runs and taken 16 wickets in the last nine matches.

A Sengupta

Since the pitch is good for bowling, you can make A Sengupta the captain of the grand league teams as he is bowling well in the tournament. He has already smashed 97 runs and picked up nine wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAH vs SBC, Match 28

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Ajij 93 runs and 6 wickets 387 points A Sengupta 97 runs and 9 wickets 461 points S Ghadigaonkar 329 runs 498 points R Alam 43 runs and 16 wickets 630 points S Jain 195 runs and 1 wicket 355 points

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in death overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: S Ghadigaonkar

Batters: R Sharma, N Narah, S Jain

All-rounders: A Ajij, R Chetry, A Sengupta, B Roy Jr.

Bowlers: A Chetri, R Alam, R Mali

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Kaziranga Heroes vs Subansiri Champs Grand League

Wicket-keeper: S Ghadigaonkar

Batters: R Sharma, N Narah, S Jain

All-rounders: A Ajij, R Chetry, A Sengupta

Bowlers: A Chetri, R Alam, K Sarma, P Ray

