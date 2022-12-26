KAK vs FWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 5

The fifth game of the Nepal T20 League will see Kathmandu Knights (KAK) squaring off against Far West United (FWU) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday (December 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KAK vs FWU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Knights won their last game against the Pokhara Avengers by 26 runs. West United, meanwhile, lost their first game against Lumbini All Stars by 67 runs. West United will look to win the game, but the Knights are expected to prevail.

KAK vs FWU Match Details

The fifth game of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 26 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAK vs FWU, Match 5

Date and Time: December 26, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game here between Janakpur Royals and Pokhara Avengers saw 277 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

KAK vs FWU Form Guide

KAK - W

FWU - L

KAK vs FWU Probable Playing XIs

KAK

No injury update

Santosh Karki (wk), Virandeep Singh, Gyanendra Malla (C), Alex Blake, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Sunam Gautam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinash Bohara, Anil Kharel, Basir Ahmed, Kamal Singh-Airee

FWU

No injury update

Dev Khanal, Harishankar Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Bhim Sharki, Binod Bhandari (wk), Basant Karki, Sher Malla, KC Karan, Umair Ali, Bhuvan Karki, Rashid Khan-Jr

KAK vs FWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Bhandari

Bhandari is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. L Bahadur is another good pick.

Batters

H Shahidi

A Blake and Shahidi are the two best batter picks. S Gautam has played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

K Karan and Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Singh is another good pick.

Bowlers

U Ali

The top bowler picks are B Karki and U Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Bohara is another good pick.

KAK vs FWU match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

Omarzai bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He smashed 85 in the last game.

K Karan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Karan the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored one run and took three wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for KAK vs FWU, Match 5

U Ali

A Omarzai

K Karan

S Gautam

A Bohara

Kathmandu Knights vs Far West United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kathmandu Knights vs Far West United Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Bhandari

Batters: S Gautam, G Malla, H Shahidi, A Blake

All-rounders: K Karan, A Omarzai

Bowlers: B Karki, K Singh, A Bohara, U Ali

Kathmandu Knights vs Far West United Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Bhandari

Batters: S Gautam, H Shahidi, A Blake

All-rounders: K Karan, A Omarzai

Bowlers: B Karki, B Ahmed, A Kharel, A Bohara, U Ali

