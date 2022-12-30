KAK vs LAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nepal T20 League, Match 13

The 13th match of the Nepal T20 League will see Kathmandu Knights (KAK) squaring off against the Lumbini All Stars (LAS) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday, December 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAK vs LAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kathmandu Knights have won two of their last three matches and will be keen to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Lumbini All Stars, on the other hand, have won the last four matches in the tournament.

Kathmandu Knights will give it their all to win the match, but the Lumbini All Stars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KAK vs LAS Match Details

The 13th match of the Nepal T20 League will be played on December 30 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The game is set to take place at 8.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAK vs LAS, Match 13

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Janakpur Royals and Far West United, where a total of 340 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

KAK vs LAS Form Guide

KAK - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

LAS - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

KAK vs LAS Probable Playing XI

KAK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Gyanendra Malla ©, Lokesh Bam (wk), Bashir Ahmed, Kamal Singh, Abinash Bohara, Anil Kharel, Sunam Gautam, Ryan Burl, Virandeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Alex Blake.

LAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Dipendra Singh Airee ©, Anil Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Sagar Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Sunil Dhamala, Lahiru Milantha (wk), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Bipul Sharma, and Harmeet Singh.

KAK vs LAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Milantha

L Milantha is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Bahadur is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Blake

A Blake and K Bhurtel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Gautam played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Omarzai

S Van Schalkwyk and A Omarzai are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Mahato

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Mahato and S Dhakal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Bohara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAK vs LAS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

A Omarzai will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 131 runs and scalped four wickets in the last three matches.

S Van Schalkwyk

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Van Schalkwyk as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 38 runs and picked up five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAK vs LAS, Match 13

A Omarzai

S Van Schalkwyk

L Milantha

D Singh

A Blake

Kathmandu Knights vs Lumbini All Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kathmandu Knights vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Milantha

Batters: S Gautam, K Bhurtel, A Blake

All-rounders: D Singh, A Omarzai, S Van Schalkwyk, R Burl

Bowlers: K Mahato, A Bohara, K Singh

Kathmandu Knights vs Lumbini All Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Milantha

Batters: S Gautam, A Kumar, A Blake

All-rounders: D Singh, A Omarzai, S Van Schalkwyk

Bowlers: K Mahato, A Bohara, B Ahmed, A Kharel

