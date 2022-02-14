KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Blast 2022, Match 15

Kalighat Club Women will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women in match number 15 of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani on Monday.
Kalighat Club Women have had an up and down season so far. They have two wins and as many losses so far and are fourth in the points table.
Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club Women have been in good form. They have won three out of the four games.
KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Probable Playing 11 today
Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Mamata Kisku, Dyuti Paul (wk), Piyali Ghosh, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Sushmita Paul, Priyosi Aich, Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Pampa Sarkar
Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: Mita Paul (c), Priyanka Bala (wk), Punam Soni, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Tithas Sadhu, Payel Vakharia, Tapati Paul, Namita Mondal, Sushmita Ganguly, Bidisha Dey
Match Details
Match: KAC-W vs MSC-W Women
Date & Time: February 14, 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have been on top. The pacers have found a bit of movement with the new ball and spinners have got turn as well.
Today’s KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Dyuti Paul has chipped in decently with the bat and has scored 50 runs so far in this tournament.
Batters
Mamata Kisku is the leading run-getter for KAC-W in this competition so far and has mustered 61 runs.
All-rounders
Mita Paul has had a significant impact with both bat and ball. She has amassed 147 runs and has picked up three wickets.
Bowlers
Bidisha Dey has bowled well and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.36.
Top 5 best players to pick in KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team
Mita Paul (MSC-W): 314 points
Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 247 points
Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 185 points
Piyali Ghosh (KAC-W): 176 points
Bidisha Dey (MSC-W): 166 points
Important stats for KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team
Mita Paul: 147 runs & 3 wickets
Anindita Nath: 6 wickets
Gouher Sultana: 56 runs & 2 wickets
Bidisha Dey: 3 wickets
KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Anindita Nath, Piyali Ghosh, Bidisha Dey, Tapati Paul
Captain: Mita Paul Vice-captain: Anindita Nath
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Priyanka Bala, Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Anindita Nath, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Bidisha Dey
Captain: Mita Paul Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.