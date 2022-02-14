KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Blast 2022, Match 15

Kalighat Club Women will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women in match number 15 of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani on Monday.

Kalighat Club Women have had an up and down season so far. They have two wins and as many losses so far and are fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club Women have been in good form. They have won three out of the four games.

KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Probable Playing 11 today

Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Mamata Kisku, Dyuti Paul (wk), Piyali Ghosh, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Sushmita Paul, Priyosi Aich, Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Pampa Sarkar

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: Mita Paul (c), Priyanka Bala (wk), Punam Soni, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Tithas Sadhu, Payel Vakharia, Tapati Paul, Namita Mondal, Sushmita Ganguly, Bidisha Dey

Match Details

Match: KAC-W vs MSC-W Women

Date & Time: February 14, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the bowlers have been on top. The pacers have found a bit of movement with the new ball and spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dyuti Paul has chipped in decently with the bat and has scored 50 runs so far in this tournament.

Batters

Mamata Kisku is the leading run-getter for KAC-W in this competition so far and has mustered 61 runs.

All-rounders

Mita Paul has had a significant impact with both bat and ball. She has amassed 147 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Bidisha Dey has bowled well and has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 4.36.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team

Mita Paul (MSC-W): 314 points

Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 247 points

Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 185 points

Piyali Ghosh (KAC-W): 176 points

Bidisha Dey (MSC-W): 166 points

Important stats for KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream11 Prediction Team

Mita Paul: 147 runs & 3 wickets

Anindita Nath: 6 wickets

Gouher Sultana: 56 runs & 2 wickets

Bidisha Dey: 3 wickets

KAC-W vs MSC-W Women Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Anindita Nath, Piyali Ghosh, Bidisha Dey, Tapati Paul

Captain: Mita Paul Vice-captain: Anindita Nath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Priyanka Bala, Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Anindita Nath, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Bidisha Dey

Captain: Mita Paul Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.

