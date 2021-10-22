KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 16

Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) will take on Forge (FOR) in match number 16 of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Friday.

The Kallithea Sixers Athens haven't had a great run in the ECS T10 Corfu so far. They have lost all five of their games, with most of their defeats coming by huge margins. Forge are also not enjoying a good ECS T10 Corfu campaign with three wins and four losses so far.

KSA vs FOR Probable Playing 11 today

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Parveez Niazai, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Hamid Nasir, Vaios Pringas (c), Awais Sahib, Asim Ameer, Falak Siyar, Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman (wk)

Forge: Shabbir Arslan (wk), Nasir Mommandi (c), Amjad Amboo, Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Omid Niazi, Haider Butt, Sajid Mehar, Nemat Logaree, Shabbir Hussain, Yaqub Ahmadzai

Match Details

KSA vs FOR, 16th Match, ECS T10 Corfu

Date & Time: October 22nd 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. As many as 11 out of 15 ECS T10 Corfu games have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s KSA vs FOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clinton Freeman is the only wicketkeeper among the two available who has consistently featured in the playing XI.

Batter

Shabbir Arslan has been batting well in the ECS T10 Corfu, chipping in with 82 runs at a strike rate of 115.49.

All-rounder

Ali Asghar has contributed really well with both bat and ball. He has scored 56 runs while also taking five wickets.

Bowlers

Naqibullah Ahmadzai has had an all-round impact in the ECS T10 Corfu, mustering 63 runs and also picking up five wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Omid Niazi (FOR): 296 points

Ali Asghar (FOR): 278 points

Naqibullah Ahmadzai (KSA): 268 points

Nemat Logaree (FOR): 247 points

Vaios Pringas (KSA): 215 points

Important stats for KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Naqibullah Ahmadzai: 63 runs & 5 wickets

Vaios Pringas: 87 runs & 2 wickets

Ali Asghar: 56 runs & 5 wickets

Omid Niazi: 59 runs & 5 wickets

KSA vs FOR Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clinton Freeman, Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Hamid Nasir, Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Naqibullah Ahmadzai

Captain: Ali Asghar. Vice-captain: Naqibullah Ahmadzai

Dream11 Team for Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge - ECS T10 Corfu, Greece 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clinton Freeman, Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Awais Sahib, Ali Asghar, Amjad Amboo, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Naqibullah Ahmadzai

Captain: Omid Niazi. Vice-captain: Vaios Pringas

Edited by Samya Majumdar