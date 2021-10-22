KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Match 16

Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) will take on Forge (FOR) in match number 16 of the ECS T10 Corfu at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Friday.
The Kallithea Sixers Athens haven't had a great run in the ECS T10 Corfu so far. They have lost all five of their games, with most of their defeats coming by huge margins. Forge are also not enjoying a good ECS T10 Corfu campaign with three wins and four losses so far.
KSA vs FOR Probable Playing 11 today
Kallithea Sixers Athens: Parveez Niazai, Naqibullah Ahmadzai, Hamid Nasir, Vaios Pringas (c), Awais Sahib, Asim Ameer, Falak Siyar, Akeel Sahib, Qasim Shah, Jonathan Allen, Clinton Freeman (wk)
Forge: Shabbir Arslan (wk), Nasir Mommandi (c), Amjad Amboo, Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Omid Niazi, Haider Butt, Sajid Mehar, Nemat Logaree, Shabbir Hussain, Yaqub Ahmadzai
Match Details
KSA vs FOR, 16th Match, ECS T10 Corfu
Date & Time: October 22nd 2021, 11 AM IST
Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on, with teams expected to pile on the runs. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise. As many as 11 out of 15 ECS T10 Corfu games have been won by the teams batting first.
Today’s KSA vs FOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Clinton Freeman is the only wicketkeeper among the two available who has consistently featured in the playing XI.
Batter
Shabbir Arslan has been batting well in the ECS T10 Corfu, chipping in with 82 runs at a strike rate of 115.49.
All-rounder
Ali Asghar has contributed really well with both bat and ball. He has scored 56 runs while also taking five wickets.
Bowlers
Naqibullah Ahmadzai has had an all-round impact in the ECS T10 Corfu, mustering 63 runs and also picking up five wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Omid Niazi (FOR): 296 points
Ali Asghar (FOR): 278 points
Naqibullah Ahmadzai (KSA): 268 points
Nemat Logaree (FOR): 247 points
Vaios Pringas (KSA): 215 points
Important stats for KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Team
Naqibullah Ahmadzai: 63 runs & 5 wickets
Vaios Pringas: 87 runs & 2 wickets
Ali Asghar: 56 runs & 5 wickets
Omid Niazi: 59 runs & 5 wickets
KSA vs FOR Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clinton Freeman, Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Hamid Nasir, Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Naqibullah Ahmadzai
Captain: Ali Asghar. Vice-captain: Naqibullah Ahmadzai
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clinton Freeman, Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Awais Sahib, Ali Asghar, Amjad Amboo, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Naqibullah Ahmadzai
Captain: Omid Niazi. Vice-captain: Vaios Pringas