KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu, Matches 3 & 4

Kallithea Sixers Athens (KSA) will take on Forge (FOR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Corfu matches at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu, Greece on Monday.

Kallithea Sixers Athens only came into existence this year, but they do have some quality players in their ranks. Meanwhile, Forge were formed a couple of years back. They have since performed well in the domestic arena in Greece.

KSA vs FOR Probable Playing 11 today

Kallithea Sixers Athens: Parveez Niazai, Naquibullah Ahmadzai, Clinton Freeman (wk), Vaios Pringas (c) , Russell Courts, Qasim Shah, Jonathan Allen, Akeel Sahib, Asim Ameer, Meraj Naseer

Forge: Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Ali Ashgar, Kabir Ali, Mokhtyar Issa Muhammad (wk), Sajid Mehar, Shabbir Arslan, Nasir Mommandi (c), Umair Javid, Yaqbub Ahmadzi, Omid Niazi

Match Details

KSA vs FOR, ECS T10 Corfu, Matches 3 & 4

Date & Time: October 18th 2021, 4:30 PM & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

Pitch Report

The track at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu is likely to be a solid one to bat on. Expect a lot of runs to be scored at the venue. Although the pacers may find some movement with the new ball, it could well turn out to be a batting paradise in today's ECS T10 Corfu double-header.

Today’s KSA vs FOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Clinton Freeman – The KSA wicketkeeper-batter is likely to come in at no.3 and be a game-changer with the bat.

Batter

Shabbir Arslan – Arslan will most likely open the batting for FOR. He can blast away at the top and play a big innings.

All-rounder

Parveez Niazai – Niazai will most probably open the bowling for KSA as he is a genuine wicket-taker. On the batting front, he can make some vital contributions as well.

Bowler

Umair Javid – Javid is one of the premier bowlers for FOR. He can bowl economical spells and pick up key wickets as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in KSA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Parveez Niazai (KSA)

Ali Ashgar (FOR)

Nasir Mommandi (KSA)

Vaios Pringas (FOR)

Shabbir Arslan (FOR)

KSA vs FOR Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Corfu)

Dream11 Team for Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge - ECS T10 Corfu, Matches 3 & 4

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clinton Freeman, Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Russell Courts, Nasir Mommandi, Ali Ashgar, Vaios Pringas, Parveez Niazai, Umair Javid, Naquibullah Ahmadzai, Jonathan Allen

Captain: Parveez Niazai. Vice-captain: Ali Ashgar

Dream11 Team for Kallithea Sixers Athens vs Forge - ECS T10 Corfu, Matches 3 & 4

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Clinton Freeman, Shabbir Arslan, Amjad Amboo, Russell Courts, Nasir Mommandi, Ali Ashgar, Sajid Mehar, Parveez Niazai, Umair Javid, Naquibullah Ahmadzai, Akeel Sahib

Captain: Nasir Mommandi. Vice-captain: Naquibullah Ahmadzai

Edited by Samya Majumdar