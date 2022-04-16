KAM vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Match Final

SV Kampong (KAM) will take on Punjab Rotterdam (PR) in the final match of the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host this contest.

Punjab Rotterdam defeated Voorburg by 50 runs in their second qualifier match to advance to the final, where they will compete for the trophy against SV Kampong.

However, SV Kampong are also coming off an eight-wicket win over Voorburg and will be looking forward to performing well in the final.

KAM vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

KAM XI

Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Sherry Butt, Pierre Jacod, Sandeep Abhyankar, Kertan Nana, Bilal Siddique, Ajmal Arghandiwal, Tushar Bhakre, Abbas Chaudry, Gert Swanepoel

PR XI

Rehmat Zulfigar, Sharafat Khogyani, Sikander Zulfigar, Saqib Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Yasir Usman, Samiullah Salarazai, Ashiqullah Said, Sulaiman Tariq (c), Sohail Bhatti, Mubashar Hussai.

Match Details

Match: SV Kampong vs Punjab Rotterdam, Match Final, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Date & Time: April 16th 2022, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The wickets at Sportpark Bermweg Stadium have been balanced in recent matches, hence the pacers should find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be preferred, with the team winning the majority of matches while batting second.

Today's KAM vs PR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ratha Alphonse: He bats in the middle order and is expected to play a key role in this game as well. Alphonse has scored 105 runs at an average of 13.12 in eight matches. He could be a safe pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sherry Butt: Butt has scored 335 runs at an average of 67.00 in eight matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Bilal Siddique: Bilal can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has taken seven wickets and scored 103 runs in the competition so far. Bilal could prove to be a valuable pick for your KAM vs PR Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Saqib Zulfiqar: Saqib is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up six wickets in six games in this season's competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in KAM vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Pieere Jacod (KAM) – 230 points.

Sami Salarzai (PR) – 300 points.

Usman Malik (KAM) – 392 points.

Key stats for KAM vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Sherry Butt - 335 runs in eight games; batting average: 67.00.

Sikander Zulfiqar - 195 runs in four games; batting average: 97.50.

Ashiqullah Said - Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 12.16.

KAM vs PR Dream11 Prediction

KAM vs PR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratha Alphonse, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sherry Butt, Sharafat Khogyani, Sikander Zulfigar, Samiullah Salarazai, Bilal Siddique, Pierre Jacod, Tushar Bhakre, Sulaiman Tariq, Abbas Chaudry

Captain: Sherry Butt Vice-captain: Saqib Zulfiqar.

KAM vs PR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratha Alphonse, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sherry Butt, Usman Malik, Sharafat Khogyani, Sikander Zulfigar, Samiullah Salarazai, Bilal Siddique, Kertan Nana, Sulaiman Tariq, Abbas Chaudry

Captain: Sherry Butt Vice-captain: Sikander Zulfigar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee