KAM vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 Matches 13 and 14

SV Kampong (KAM) will take on Punjab Rotterdam (PR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday.

After starting their ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 campaign with a loss, SV Kampong have won three on the bounce and are currently second in the standings with six points. Meanwhile, Punjab Rotterdam are third in the table with four points. They lost their first two matches before registering victories in their next two.

KAM vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

KAM XI

Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Shaheryar Butt, Dipesh Khardia, Jimme Wikkerink, Pierre Jacod, Rana Bilal Siddique, Hamed Ijaz, Saurabh Zalpuri, Tushar Sharma, Tushar Bhakre

PR XI

Sikander Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Yasir Usman, Saqib Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar, Mohsin Bajwa (wk), Ashiqullah Said, Sohail Bhatti, Mubashar Hussain, Sulaiman Tariq (c)

Match Details

KAM vs PR, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Matches 13 and 14

Date and Time: 14th April, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.

Today’s KAM vs PR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Alphonse can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

S Butt has slammed 142 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 232.78 in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

All-rounders

Sikander Zulfiqar is a fantastic all-rounder who is currently the tournament's highest-scorer with 195 runs at an average of 97.5 and a strike rate of 226.74. He could be a great multiplier choice for your KAM vs PR Dream11 fantasy team.

U Malik has scored 109 runs and picked up a couple of wickets in four ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches.

Bowler

A Said scalped three wickets over the last couple of matches and is once again expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAM vs PR Dream11 Prediction team

Sikander Zulfiqar (PR) – 338 points

S Butt (KAM) – 259 points

U Malik (KAM) – 242 points

R Bilal Siddique (KAM) – 197 points

S Khogyani (PR) – 161 points

Important stats for KAM vs PR Dream11 Prediction team

Sikander Zulfiqar: 195 runs

S Butt: 142 runs

U Malik: 109 runs and 2 wickets

S Khogyani: 86 runs

KAM vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)

KAM vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alphonse, S Butt, S Khogyani, S Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar, U Malik, R Bilal Siddique, T Nidamanuru, A Said, M Hussain, T Sharma.

Captain: Sikander Zulfiqar. Vice-captain: U Malik.

KAM vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Alphonse, S Butt, S Khogyani, S Zulfiqar, Sikander Zulfiqar, U Malik, R Bilal Siddique, P Jacod, A Said, M Hussain, S Zalpuri.

Captain: S Butt. Vice-captain: S Khogyani.

