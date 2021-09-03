KAM vs QUV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Eliminator

SV Kampong Cricket (KAM) will lock horns with Qui Vive (QUV) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Friday.

SV Kampong Cricket finished third in the league stage, having won four out of their eight ECS T10 Capelle matches. They lost their last game against Veni Vedi Vici by 21 runs. Qui Vive, on the other hand, lost as many as eight league stage matches and thereby finished at the bottom of the ECS T10 Capelle standings. They lost their last match against Liege via the Golden Ball.

KAM vs QUV Probable Playing 11 Today

KAM XI

Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Mees Hoffmann (WK), Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik (C), Kertan Nana, Andrew File, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel.

QUV XI

Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy (C), Maninder Singh (WK), Kumaran Thirumalai, Vivek Babu Varnam, Santhosh Ravi, Ashish Arora, Keshav Ranjan, Shreyas Potyar, Rohit Jhamb.

Match Details

KAM vs QUV, Eliminator, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 3rd September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle has generally favored the batsmen. Batting first should be the preferred option as four out of the last five matches played on this ground were won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue is 118 runs.

Today’s KAM vs QUV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Maninder Singh: Singh has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 147 runs at a strike rate of 172.94 in eight matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Qiu Vive.

Batsmen

Dipesh Khardia: Khardia has scored 41 runs at a strike rate of close to 120 while also picking up two wickets in six outings. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Ashish Arora: Arora is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs in today's match. He has scored 114 runs in eight matches.

All-rounders

Usman Malik: Malik has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 345 runs and also picked up nine wickets in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Murad Jiwa: Jiwa can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 56 runs in five games.

Bowlers

Andrew File: File has picked up five wickets in four matches and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Ajay Kotnala: Kotnala has picked up eight wickets in eight matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for Qui Vive in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAM vs QUV Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik (KAM) - 904 points

Ajay Kotnala (QUV) - 318 points

Maninder Singh (QUV) - 284 points

Vikram Chaturvedi (KAM) - 209 points

Kertan Nana (KAM) - 322 points

Important Stats for KAM vs QUV Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik: 345 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 205.35 and ER - 6.50

Kertan Nana: 8 wicket in 8 matches; ER - 10.57

Vikram Chaturvedi: 119 runs in 6 matches; SR - 228.84

Ajay Kotnala: 48 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 154.83 and ER - 12.00

Maninder Singh: 147 runs in 8 matches; SR - 172.94

KAM vs QUV Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

KAM vs QUV Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shaheryar Butt, Maninder Singh, Vikram Chaturvedi, Tushar Sharma, Ashish Arora, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Murad Jiwa, Bilal Siddique, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Murad Jiwa.

KAM vs QUV Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Maninder Singh, Vikram Chaturvedi, Dipesh Khardia, Ashish Arora, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Murad Jiwa, Bilal Siddique, Andrew File, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Ashish Arora.

Edited by Samya Majumdar