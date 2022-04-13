KAM vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Matches 9 & 10

SV Kampong (KAM) will take on Sparta Cricket 1888 (SPC) in the ninth and tenth matches of the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 on Wednesday, April 13. The Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle will host this contest.

SV Kampong was on a roll, but their run came to an end when they were defeated by Salland by nine wickets in the previous match. They have experienced players like Usman Malik and Bilal Siddiqui on their team who can guide them to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Sparta Cricket 1888's performance thus far has been pathetic, as they have lost three of their four matches. Their lone victory was a 65-run win over Salland. They are ranked second-to-last in the points table.

KAM vs SPC Probable Playing 11 Today

KAM XI

Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Sherry Butt, Hamed Butt, Kertan Nana, Tushar Sharma, Amer Butt, Bilal Siddique, Tushar Bhakre, Abbas Chaudry, Samir Butt.

SPC XI

Faisal Igbal, Mudassar Bukhari (c), Prithvi Balwantsingh, Danish Umar, Raza Noor, Sandeep Sardha (wk), Nasratulah Ibrahimkhil, Khalid Ahmadi, Ahsan Malik, Maninder Singh, Tom Hoornweg.

Match Details

Match: SV Kampong vs Sparta Cricket 1888, Matches 9 and 10, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Date & Time: April 13th 2022, 12:30 & 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits at the Sportpark Bermweg, with some assistance available for bowlers. There might be a turn available on the surface, but the margin for error is very small. Both teams will look to chase, with 100 considered a par score.

Today's KAM vs SPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandeep Sardha: The keeper-batter has collected 61 runs in four innings at an average of 20.33 in the competition so far. Sardha is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Raza Noor: His performances haven't been stellar so far, but he's proven useful with both bat and ball, scoring 33 runs and taking one wicket in four games. That makes him a must-have in your KAM vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mudassar Bukhari: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Bukhari has scored 81 runs and has picked up two wickets in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your KAM vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ahsan Malik: He has been in great form with the ball, picking up three wickets at an average of 10.33 in two games thus far.

Three best players to pick in KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction team

Kertan Nana (KAM): 41 points.

Ahsan Malik (SPC): 124 points.

Tushar Sharma (KAM): 47 points.

Key stats for KAM vs SPC Dream11 prediction team

Bilal Siddique - Four wickets in two games; Bowling average: 2.00.

Khalid Ahmadi - 40 runs in two games; Batting average: 20.00.

Usman Malik - 39 runs in two games: Batting average: 39.00.

KAM vs SPC Dream11 Prediction Today

SV Kampong vs Sparta Cricket 1888 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratha Alphonse, Faisal Igbal, Sherry Butt, Raza Noor, Mudassar Bukhari, Ahsan Malik, Usman Malik, Bilal Siddique, Khalid Ahmadi, Tushar Sharma, Abbas Chaudry.

Captain: Mudassar Bukhari | Vice-Captain: Bilal Siddique.

SV Kampong vs Sparta Cricket 1888 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratha Alphonse, Amer Butt, Sherry Butt, Raza Noor, Mudassar Bukhari, Ahsan Malik, Maninder Singh, Bilal Siddique, Khalid Ahmadi, Tushar Sharma, Tom Hoornweg.

Captain: Bilal Siddique | Vice-Captain: Ahsan Malik.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra