KAM vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 16th, 2020

The second ECS T10 Capelle game of the days sees favourites Sparta Cricket 1888 taking on SV Kampong Cricket in Capelle.
While this game would be Sparta Cricket's second consecutive game, SV Kampong will get their first taste of ECS T10 cricket with this encounter.
However, they are in for a stern test in the form of Sparta Cricket, who boast a strong batting unit. With van Wyk looking in fine form, they seem to hold all the aces heading into the contest.
Sparta will have to be wary of a youthful Kampong side, which has done well over the last few years in the domestic circuit. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should go all out for a win in what promises to be an entertaining match.
Squads to choose from
SV Kampong Cricket
Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.
Sparta Cricket 1888
Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.
Predicted Playing XIs
SV Kampong Cricket
U Malik, R Alphonse, A Verbeek, P Jacod, S Butt, I Jaiswal, Y Usman, K Nana, T Bhakre, R Anis and R Siddique
Sparta Cricket 1888
V Singh, M Bhukari, M Ahmad, M Hoornweg, F Iqbal, L van Wyk, A Raza, M Latif, U Saleem, M Singh and N Ibrahimkhil
Match Details
Match: SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888
Date: 16th September 2020, at 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg is conducive to stroke-play with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing available with the new ball, the batsmen should be able to play their attacking game from the outset.
Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss with the conditions not likely to change during the course of the game
ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alphonse, A Verbeek, F Iqbal, M Latif, S Butt, L van Wyk, U Malik, V Singh, K Nana, M Hoornweg and U Saleem
Captain: L van Wyk, Vice-Captain: U Malik
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raza, M Bhukari, F Iqbal, P Jacod, S Butt, L van Wyk, U Malik, V Singh, K Nana, M Hoornweg and U Saleem
Captain: U Malik, Vice-Captain: F IqbalPublished 15 Sep 2020, 19:10 IST