KAM vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 16th, 2020

The second ECS T10 Capelle game of the days sees favourites Sparta Cricket 1888 taking on SV Kampong Cricket in Capelle.

While this game would be Sparta Cricket's second consecutive game, SV Kampong will get their first taste of ECS T10 cricket with this encounter.

However, they are in for a stern test in the form of Sparta Cricket, who boast a strong batting unit. With van Wyk looking in fine form, they seem to hold all the aces heading into the contest.

Sparta will have to be wary of a youthful Kampong side, which has done well over the last few years in the domestic circuit. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should go all out for a win in what promises to be an entertaining match.

Squads to choose from

SV Kampong Cricket

Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.

Sparta Cricket 1888

Manin Singh, Mudassar Bukhari, Vikramjit Singh, Nasrat Ibrahimkhil, Lenert van Wyk, Faisal Iqbal,Danish Umar, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Joost Martijn Snoep, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza, Quirijn Gunning, Usman Saleem, Sawan Sardha, Max Hoornweg, Ivo Hoornweg, Finley Bijkerk, Tom Hoornweg, Gagan Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Craig Ambrose, Tim de Kok and Musa Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

SV Kampong Cricket

U Malik, R Alphonse, A Verbeek, P Jacod, S Butt, I Jaiswal, Y Usman, K Nana, T Bhakre, R Anis and R Siddique

Sparta Cricket 1888

V Singh, M Bhukari, M Ahmad, M Hoornweg, F Iqbal, L van Wyk, A Raza, M Latif, U Saleem, M Singh and N Ibrahimkhil

Match Details

Match: SV Kampong Cricket vs Sparta Cricket 1888

Date: 16th September 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg is conducive to stroke-play with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some swing available with the new ball, the batsmen should be able to play their attacking game from the outset.

Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss with the conditions not likely to change during the course of the game

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAM vs SPC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alphonse, A Verbeek, F Iqbal, M Latif, S Butt, L van Wyk, U Malik, V Singh, K Nana, M Hoornweg and U Saleem

Captain: L van Wyk, Vice-Captain: U Malik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Raza, M Bhukari, F Iqbal, P Jacod, S Butt, L van Wyk, U Malik, V Singh, K Nana, M Hoornweg and U Saleem

Captain: U Malik, Vice-Captain: F Iqbal