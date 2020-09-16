KAM vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Capelle Match - Sept 17th, 2020

The first of two matches between SV Kampong Cricket and Voorburg Cricket Club comes our way with both sides looking for the all-important win on Thursday.

Despite going up against favourites Sparta Cricket 1888, Kampong gave a good account of themselves. Similarly, Voorburg came up short against Excelsior 20 in their opening fixture despite having the likes of Bas de Leede and Vivian Kingma.

Voorburg will fancy their chances of a win against Kampong, who have been a touch inconsistent with the bat. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking contest at the Sportpark Bermweg on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

SV Kampong Cricket

Tushar Bhakre, Shaheryar Butt, Usman Malik, Abhinav Adurty, Shivdutt Jhala, Ratha Alphonse, Kertan Nana, Rana Siddique, Assad Saleemi, Mees Hoffman, Adriaan Verbeek, Danish Ateeq, Shashank Kumar, Faizan Bashir, Raza Anis, Khalid Sherzaad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Omair Sultan, Ishan Jaiswal, Pierre Jacod, Yasir Usman and Mohsin Salman.

Voorburg Cricket Club

Stijn De Leede, Tom de Grooth, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Ali Qasim Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Nirav Kulkarni, Steffen Mulder Tobias Nota, Righardt Pieterse, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris De Lange, Vivian Kingma, Remco Giessen, Ariff Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Atif Zaka, Harold Vogelaar, Jenagan Kanagasabapathy, Rehan Waheed, Ricardo Goncalves, Sajjad Kamal, Shawn Francis, Tahir Bajwa and Yasir Hamid.

Predicted Playing XI

SV Kampong Cricket

R Alphonse, S Butt, U Malik, A Saleemi, D Ateeq, F Bashir, K Sherzaad, R Anis, B Saleem, R Siddique and T Bhakre

Voorburg Cricket Club

T Nota, R Waheed, T Bajwa, A Dutt, B de Leede, V Kingma, Y Hamid, A Ahmad, I Ahmad, S Kamal and S Mulder

Match Details

Match: SV Kampong Cricket vs Voorburg Cricket Club

Date: 17th September 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch in Capelle is a belter with scores of 120 being a common sight at the venue. While the spinners have extracted some turn off the surface, the shorter boundaries on either side of the pitch go against them.

The pitch has stayed true, with conditions not likely to change much during the game. With good batting friendly conditions in place, both sides will look to bat first in this must-win clash.

ECS T10 Capelle Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAM vs VCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alphonse, D Ateeq, R Waheed, S Butt, B de Leede, A Dutt, U Malik, V Kingma, I Ahmad, F Bashir and R Anis

Captain: B de Leede, Vice-Captain: S Butt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Alphonse, K Sherzaad, R Waheed, S Butt, B de Leede, A Dutt, U Malik, V Kingma, I Ahmad, F Bashir and T Bhakre

Captain: B de Leede, Vice-Captain: R Alphonse