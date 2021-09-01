KAM vs VVV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Match 11

SV Kampong Cricket (KAM) will lock horns with Veni Vedi Vici (VVV) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Wednesday.

SV Kampong Cricket have won two out of their four ECS T10 Capelle matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They beat Qui Vive by 32 runs in their last match. Veni Vedi Vici, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are currently second in the ECS T10 Capelle standings. They won their last match against Qui Vive by a massive 90-run margin.

KAM vs VVV Probable Playing 11 Today

KAM XI

Usman Malik (C), Dipesh Khardia, Mees Hoffmann (WK), Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Ratha Alphonse, Andrew File, Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Siddique.

VVV XI

Zishan Akram (C), Faisal Mehmood, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Aziz Mohammad, Patient Charumbira, Sheraz Sheikh, Mahesh Hans, Ashir Abid, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Raza Khan.

Match Details

KAM vs VVV, Match 11, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 1st September 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle has generally favored the batsmen. Batting first should be the preferred option as four out of the last five matches played on this ground were won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 128 runs.

Today’s KAM vs VVV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahil Ahmed: Ahmed has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 183.33 in two matches.

Batsmen

Dipesh Khardia: Khardia has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of close to 126 while also picking up two wickets in four outings. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Faisal Mehmood: Mehmood is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs in today's match. He has scored 35 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 195 and also taken a wicket in two matches.

All-rounders

Usman Malik: Malik has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 181 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 235.06 and also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just 4.12 in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Mohsin Ghaznavi: Ghaznavi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up three wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for Veni Vedi Vici in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Bowlers

Mahesh Hans: Hans has been one of the most consistent performers with the ball for his side, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches.

Andrew File: File has picked up two wickets in two matches and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAM vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik (KAM) - 488 points

Mohsin Ghaznavi (VVV) - 153 points

Dipesh Khardia (KAM) - 148 points

Vikram Chaturvedi (KAM) - 136 points

Tushar Sharma (KAM) - 135 points

Important Stats for KAM vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik: 181 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 235.06 and ER - 4.12

Faisal Mehmood: 35 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 194.44 and ER - 6.00

Vikram Chaturvedi: 77 runs in 3 matches; SR - 308.00

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.75

Shahrukh Akhtar: 53 runs in 2 matches; SR - 220.83

KAM vs VVV Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

KAM vs VVV Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahil Ahmed, Sheraz Sheikh, Vikram Chaturvedi, Zishan Akram, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik, Bilal Saleem, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Bilal Siddique, Mahesh Hans, Andrew File.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Sheraz Sheikh.

KAM vs VVV Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahil Ahmed, Faisal Mehmood, Sheraz Sheikh, Vikram Chaturvedi, Tushar Sharma, Usman Malik, Bilal Saleem, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Andrew File, Patient Charumbira.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Faisal Mehmood.

Edited by Samya Majumdar