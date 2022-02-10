KAN vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL, Match 15

Kandy (KAN) will lock horns with Colombo (COL) in the 15th match of the Sri Lankan NSL at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday.

Kandy are currently sitting atop the standings, having won four out of their five matches. They defeated Galle by 96 runs in their last Sri Lankan NSL match. Colombo, on the other hand, are third in the points table, winning three out of their six Sri Lankan NSL matches. They lost their previous match against Galle by 44 runs.

KAN vs COL Probable Playing 11 Today

KAN XI

Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella (C & WK), Oshada Fernando, Kaveen Bandara, Pulina Tharanga, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Pramud Hettiwatte, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Ashian Daniel.

COL XI

Nipun Dananjaya, Sithara Gimhan (WK), Sammu Ashan (C), Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Roshen Silva, Kalana Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Mohomed Dilshad.

Match Details

KAN vs COL, Sri Lankan NSL One-Day 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 10th February 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Pitch Report

The surface at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 252 runs.

Today’s KAN vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Dickwella has been in decent form with the bat, having scored 188 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 138.23.

Batters

Nuwanidu Fernando: Fernando is a reliable top-order batter who could trouble the Kandy bowlers on Thursday. He has scored 216 runs in five Sri Lankan NSL matches.

Oshada Fernando: Fernando is the leading run-scorer for Kandy in the NSL with 223 runs from five matches.

All-rounders

Pulina Tharanga: Tharanga is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has scalped 12 wickets while also scoring 72 runs in five matches.

Lahiru Madushanka: Madushanka has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Sri Lankan NSL. He has scored 86 runs and also picked up 10 wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Asitha Fernando: Fernando is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up four wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.05.

Kalana Perera: Perera will lead Colombo's bowling attack on Thursday. He has scalped 10 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 4.90.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAN vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Oshada Fernando (KAN) - 205 points

Pulina Tharanga (KAN) - 180 points

Lahiru Madushanka (COL) - 167 points

Sithara Gimhan (COL) - 151 points

Nuwanidu Fernando (COL) - 148 points

Important Stats for KAN vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Oshada Fernando: 223 runs in 5 matches; SR - 87.10

Pulina Tharanga: 72 runs and 12 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 87.80 and ER - 4.34

Lahiru Madushanka: 86 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 96.62 and ER - 4.51

Sithara Gimhan: 172 runs in 4 matches; SR - 96.62

Nuwanidu Fernando: 216 runs in 5 matches; SR - 95.57

KAN vs COL Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lankan NSL)

KAN vs COL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Sithara Gimhan, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Shammu Ashan, Pulina Tharanga, Asitha Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kalana Perera.

Captain: Niroshan Dickwella. Vice-captain: Pulina Tharanga.

KAN vs COL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Ashen Bandara, Nipun Dananjaya, Sahan Arachchige, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Shammu Ashan, Pulina Tharanga, Asitha Fernando, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Ratnayake.

Captain: Pulina Tharanga. Vice-captain: Shammu Ashan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar