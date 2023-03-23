KAN vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for National Super League Limited Over Tournament, Match 2

The second match of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament will see Kandy (KAN) squaring off against Colombo (COL) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (March 23).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAN vs COL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kandy will be playing their first match of the season. Colombo's last match against Jaffna was abandoned due to rain. They smashed a total of 211 runs in just 49.3 overs. Kandy will give it their all to win the match, but Colombo are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KAN vs COL Match Details

The second match of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament will be played on March 23 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The game is set to take place at 9:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAN vs COL, Match 2

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers and batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

KAN vs COL Form Guide

KAN - Will be playing their first match

COL - N/R

KAN vs COL Probable Playing XI

KAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Lasith Croospulle, Thanuka Dabare, Sandun Weerakkody, Lahiru Udara (c & wk), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pulina Tharanga, Nipun Ransika, Amshi de Silva, Ashian Daniel, Movin Subasingha, Asel Sigera

COL Playing XI

No injury updates

Nipun Dananjaya ©, Ashen Bandara, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Sandaruwan, Dushan Vimukthi, Heshan Dhanushka, Himesh Ramanayake, Kusal Perera (wk), Nisala Tharaka, Sachitha Jayathilake, Tharindu Ratnayake

KAN vs COL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Perera

K Perera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Udara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Fernando

D Karunaratne and A Fernando are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Wickramasinghe played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Dabare

D Vimukthi and T Dabare are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Jayathilake is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Ratnayake

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Tharaka and T Ratnayake. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ramanayake is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAN vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Fernando

A Fernando will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Perera

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Perera the captain as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for KAN vs COL, Match 2

K Perera

A Fernando

D Vimukthi

T Dabare

D Karunaratne

Kandy vs Colombo Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kandy vs Colombo Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Perera, L Udara

Batters: A Fernando, D Karunaratne, A Bandara, A Wickramasinghe

All-rounders: T Dabare, D Vimukthi, S Jayathilake

Bowlers: N Tharaka, T Ratnayake

Kandy vs Colombo Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Perera, L Udara

Batters: A Fernando, D Karunaratne, A Wickramasinghe

All-rounders: T Dabare, D Vimukthi, S Jayathilake, A De Silva, M Subasingha

Bowlers: T Ratnayake

