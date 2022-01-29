KAN vs DAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 7

Kandy will be up against Dambulla in the seventh match of the Sri Lankan National Super League at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Sunday.

Kandy have won one out of their two National Super League matches and are currently placed in fourth spot on the points table. They lost their last match to Colombo by six wickets.

Dambulla, on the other hand, have lost all of their three National Super League matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Galle by three wickets.

KAN vs DAM Probable Playing 11 Today

KAN XI

Kamindu Mendis (C), Kamil Mishra, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Pulina Tharanga, Sahan Arachchige, Lasith Embuldeniya, Thikshila de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Nipun Ransika.

DAM XI

Ashan Priyanjan (C), Gayan Maneeshan, Leo Fransisco (WK), Lasith Abeyratne, Pavan Rathnayake, Sonal Dinusha, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Samarakoon, Vishwa Fernando, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Lakshan Sandakan.

Match Details

KAN vs DAM, Match 7

Date and Time: 30th January 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The average first innings score in the last three matches played at this venue is 208 runs.

Today’s KAN vs DAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Dickwella has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 126.86. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Sahan Arachchige: Arachchige has scored 114 runs at a strike rate of 95.00 and also picked up a wicket in two matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Kandy this season.

Pavan Rathnayake: Rathnayake has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Dambulla in this ongoing season. He has scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 60.00 in his two outings.

All-rounders

Ashan Priyanjan: Priyanjan has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of close to 90 while picking up three wickets so far this season.

Kamindu Mendis: Mendis can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and the ball on Sunday. In two matches, he has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 100 and has picked up a wicket as well.

Bowlers

Lakshan Sandakan: Sandakan has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.89 in three matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle-order.

Nipun Ransika: Ransika has bowled pretty well this ongoing season, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.58 in two matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAN vs DAM Dream11 prediction team

Lahiru Samarakoon (DAM) - 113 points

Niroshan Dickwella (KAN) - 106 points

Kamindu Mendis (KAN) - 99 points

Nipun Ransika (KAN) - 95 points

Lakshan Sandakan (DAM) - 69 points

Important Stats for KAN vs DAM Dream11 prediction team

Sahan Arachchige: 114 runs and one wicket in two matches; SR - 95.00 and ER - 5.18

Ashan Priyanjan: 71 runs and three wickets in two matches; SR - 89.87 and ER - 6.08

Lakshan Sandakan: 48 runs and five wickets in three matches; SR - 57.14 and ER - 4.89

Kamindu Mendis: 92 runs and one wicket in three matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.85

Niroshan Dickwella: 85 runs in two matches; SR - 126.86

KAN vs DAM Dream11 Prediction Today

KAN vs DAM Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Kamil Mishra, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Pavan Rathnayake, Ashan Priyanjan, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Nipun Ransika.

Captain: Kamindu Mendis. Vice-Captain: Ashan Priyanjan.

KAN vs DAM Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Ashan Priyanjan, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Samarakoon, Pulina Tharanga, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando.

Captain: Kamindu Mendis. Vice-Captain: Pathum Nissanka.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee