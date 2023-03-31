Kandy vs Galle - Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka 50-over Tournament 2023

Kandy will take on Galle in the 17th match of the Sri Lanka 50-over Tournament 2023 at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KAN vs GAL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Kandy are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have one win, four losses and one no-result to their name.

Galle, on the other hand, have been in decent form recently. They lost their first two games before returning with three wins from their last five encounters. They are third in the points table.

KAN vs GAL, Match Details

The 17th match of the Sri Lanka 50-over Tournament 2023 between Kandy and Galle will be played on April 1, 2023, at P Sara Oval in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 9.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAN vs GAL

Date & Time: April 1, 2023, 9.45 am IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the season at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The track at this venue is usually a good one to bat on. However, spinners are likely to get some assistance and have been successful at this ground in the past.

KAN vs GAL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Kandy: L, W, W, L, W

Galle: L, L, NR, W, L

KAN vs GAL Probable Playing 11 today

Kandy Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kandy Probable Playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella (c & wk), Oshada Fernando, Sandun Weerakkody, Lahiru Udara, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Asel Sigera, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Dushmantha Chameera, and Chamika Gunasekara.

Galle Team News

No major injury concerns.

Galle Probable Playing XI: Sohan de Livera (wk), Vishad Randika, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pathum Kumara, Ramesh Mendis (c), Suminda Lakshan, Kavishka Anjula, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, and Tilanga Udeshana.

Today’s KAN vs GAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Niroshan Dickwella (2 matches, 42 runs, 1 catch, 1 stumping)

Niroshan Dickwella has played a couple of matches in this tournament and has looked in decent touch. He has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 113.51. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Pathum Kumara (7 matches, 271 runs)

Pathum Kumara is in excellent form with the bat. He has amassed 271 runs in seven matches and has struck four half-centuries as well. He averages 54.20 and strikes at 97.83.

Top All-rounder Pick

Asel Sigera (4 matches, 104 runs, 1 wicket)

Asel Sigera can be effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 104 runs in four innings and has chipped in with one wicket at an economy rate of 5.06.

Top Bowler Pick

Milan Rathnayake (2 matches, 8 wickets)

Milan Rathnayake has been in magnificent bowling form. The 26-year-old fast bowler has returned with eight wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 4.37. He averages 9.75 with the ball and has a bowling strike-rate of 13.3.

KAN vs GAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Ramesh Mendis (2 matches, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

Ramesh Mendis has not really made an impact with the bat but he has bowled really well in the two games he has played in this tournament. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 3.33.

Akila Dananjaya (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Akila Dananjaya has been bowling really well. The 29-year-old spinner has returned with eight wickets in four matches and has an economy rate of 3.82 in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KAN vs GAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ramesh Mendis 17 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Akila Dananjaya 8 wickets in 4 matches Pathum Kumara 271 runs in 7 matches Niroshan Dickwella 42 runs in 2 matches Milan Rathnayake 8 wickets in 2 matches

KAN vs GAL match expert tips

Both teams have some big names in their ranks and there are some consistent all-rounders on both sides. Thus, the likes of Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, and Asel Sigera will be the ones to watch out for.

KAN vs GAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kandy vs Galle - Sri Lanka 50-over Tournament 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Oshada Fernando, Pathum Kumara, Sandun Weerakkody

All-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Movin Subasingha, Asel Sigera

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake

KAN vs GAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kandy vs Galle - Sri Lanka 50-over Tournament 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Pathum Kumara, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sandun Weerakkody

All-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Movin Subasingha, Asel Sigera

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga, Milan Rathnayake

Poll : 0 votes