KAN vs JAF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Final

Kandy (KAN) will be up against Jaffna (JAF) in the final of the Sri Lankan National Super League (NSL) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Kandy won six out of their eight NSL matches and finished the league stage at the top of the points table. They beat Galle by 66 runs in their last game. Jaffna, meanwhile, finished just below their opponents with five wins from eight matches. They won their last NSL game against Colombo by four wickets.

KAN vs JAF Probable Playing 11 Today

KAN XI

Kamindu Mendis (C), Lahiru Udara, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Oshada Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga, Lasanda Rukmal, Asitha Fernando, Sachindu Colombage, Ashian Daniel, Lasith Croospulle.

JAF XI

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Damitha Silva, Santhush Gunathilake, Dunith Wellalage, Ravindu Fernando, Nimanda Madushanka, Dilum Sudeera, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Pradeep.

Match Details

KAN vs JAF, Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Final

Date and Time: 19th February 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches, the pacers have managed to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first and putting runs on the board should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue being 294 runs.

Today’s KAN vs JAF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Dickwella has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Kandy in the NSL. He has scored 339 runs at a strike rate of 132.94 in seven matches.

Batters

Oshada Fernando: Fernando has scored 316 runs at an average in excess of 52 in seven matches.

Santhush Gunathilake: Gunathilake has scored 229 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.84 in eight NSL matches.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 461 runs while also picking up 11 wickets in eight outings.

Pulina Tharanga: Tharanga has scored 117 runs and also picked up 18 wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Nuwan Pradeep: Pradeep has taken nine wickets, including his best figures of 3/40, in six NSL matches.

Ashian Daniel: Daniel has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.25. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAN vs JAF Dream11 prediction team

Niroshan Dickwella (KAN) - 399 points

Pulina Tharanga (KAN) - 396 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (JAF) - 362 points

Oshada Fernando (KAN) - 325 points

Kamindu Mendis (KAN) - 324 points

Important Stats for KAN vs JAF Dream11 prediction team

Dhananjaya de Silva: 461 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 91.10 and ER - 4.71

Niroshan Dickwella: 339 runs in 7 matches; SR - 132.94

Pulina Tharanga: 117 runs and 18 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 100.86 and ER - 4.74

Oshada Fernando: 316 runs in 7 matches; SR - 88.02

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 229 runs in 8 matches; SR - 68.35

KAN vs JAF Dream11 Prediction Today (NSL One-Day)

KAN vs JAF Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Santhush Gunathilake, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Pramod Madushan, Ashian Daniel.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Pulina Tharanga.

KAN vs JAF Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Santhush Gunathilake, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dilum Sudeera.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Kamindu Mendis.

