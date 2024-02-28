KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – February 28, 2024

The Karachi Kings (KAR) will be facing Islamabad United (ISL) in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting this KAR vs ISL game.

The Karachi Kings beat the Lahore Qalandars in a thrilling fashion in their last game. The Qalandars set a target of 176 for the Kings. The game went down to the wire and the Kings held their nerves to get across the line on the last ball with two wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Islamabad United are coming off a loss against Peshawar Zalmi. The bowlers struggled as Zalmi posted a mammoth 201 on the board. The United batters contributed but finished on 193/9 to fall short by eight runs.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the KAR vs ISL encounter on Wednesday.

#3 Shoaib Malik (KAR) – 7.5 Credits

Shoaib Malik receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

The Karachi Kings lost their opening game but bounced back to win the next two. Experienced Shoaib Malik has played a key role for them in grabbing two successive wins. He played a very good knock against the Lahore Qalandars in their previous game.

Chasing 176, Malik held the innings nicely and scored a 32-ball 39 before falling in the 17th over. It helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Malik also bowled one over in the first innings and conceded only four runs in it. He can contribute to all facets of the game in the KAR vs ISL clash.

#2 Azam Khan (ISL) – 8 Credits

Azam Khan receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Azam Khan of Islamabad United was at his destructive best in their last game against Peshawar Zalmi. One of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball, Khan displayed a masterclass of power-hitting and almost took his side home.

Chasing 202, Azam batted at five, and hit six boundaries and as many maximums to score 75 off just 30 balls. He departed in the 18th over and as a result, Zalmi won the game by eight runs. Azam is back in form and is a great pick for your Dream11 side on Wednesday.

#1 Agha Salman (ISL) – 7.5 Credits

Agha Salman receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Agha Salman is the current leading run-scorer for Islamabad United in PSL 2024. The right-handed batter is in good form and has scored 163 runs in four games at an impressive average of 54.33. He had a decent outing against Peshawar Zalmi.

When all the bowlers struggled, Salman bowled beautifully to register figures of 1/25 in his four overs, which included the big wicket of Saim Ayub. He missed out with the bat as he scored only 14 runs in eight games.

You can rely on Salman to fetch you points in the KAR vs ISL encounter.

