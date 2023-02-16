KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 4

Karachi Kings (KAR) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 4.
Karachi Kings began their Pakistan Super League campaign with a loss. They were up against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar won the high-scoring encounter by two runs. They are currently fourth in the table. Meanwhile, Islamabad United are yet to begin its campaign.
KAR vs ISL Match Details, Match 4
The Match 4 of Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on February 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KAR vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 4
Date and Time: 16th February, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
KAR vs ISL Pitch Report
The only match that has been held here at the National Stadium so far proved to be a great high-scoring encounter. Batters have enjoyed their time on the surface and that trend is expected to continue. Bowlers will have to be careful about maintaining their lines and lengths.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 199
Average second innings score: 197
KAR vs ISL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Karachi Kings: L
Islamabad United: NA
KAR vs ISL probable playing 11s for today’s match
Karachi Kings Injury/Team News
There are no injury reports.
Karachi Kings Probable Playing 11
Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir
Islamabad United Injury/Team News
There are no injury reports.
Islamabad United Probable Playing 11
Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi
KAR vs ISL Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Matthew Wade (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 153.33)
Matthew Wade is a great wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is an explosive batter who scored 23 runs in the first match.
Top Batter pick
Shoaib Malik (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 152.94)
Shoaib Malik seems timeless and he ended up scoring a strong half-century in the opening match. He had a wonderful strike rate of 152.94.
Top All-rounder pick
Imad Wasim (1 match, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 170.21)
It was because of Imad Wasim’s innings that Karachi Kings came extremely close to winning the game but ended up falling short. Wasim smashed 80 runs at a strike rate of over 170.
Top Bowler pick
Andrew Tye (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 8.00)
Andrew Tye bowled well in the last match. He picked up a wicket and also kept an economy rate of 8.00.
KAR vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices
Shadab Khan
Shadab Khan is an outstanding player and one of the best all-rounders in the world in this format. Shadab has scored over 2088 runs in 225 T20 matches in his career at a strike rate of over 136. He has also taken 258 wickets and has an average economy rate of 7.23. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Alex Hales
Alex Hales is another player who is extremely difficult to stop once he gets going with the bat. He has hammered over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Hales has an average of 30.70 and an awesome strike rate of 147.35.
5 Must-picks with players' stats for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
KAR vs ISL match expert tips
Shadab Khan is a must-have captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.
KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batter: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales
All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan
Bowler: Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Amir, Mohammad Wasim
KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batter: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales
All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan
Bowler: Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim