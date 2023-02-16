KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 4

Karachi Kings (KAR) will take on Islamabad United (ISL) in Match 4 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 4.

Karachi Kings began their Pakistan Super League campaign with a loss. They were up against Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar won the high-scoring encounter by two runs. They are currently fourth in the table. Meanwhile, Islamabad United are yet to begin its campaign.

KAR vs ISL Match Details, Match 4

The Match 4 of Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on February 16 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: 16th February, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KAR vs ISL Pitch Report

The only match that has been held here at the National Stadium so far proved to be a great high-scoring encounter. Batters have enjoyed their time on the surface and that trend is expected to continue. Bowlers will have to be careful about maintaining their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 199

Average second innings score: 197

KAR vs ISL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Karachi Kings: L

Islamabad United: NA

KAR vs ISL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karachi Kings Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Karachi Kings Probable Playing 11

Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim (c), Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir

Islamabad United Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Islamabad United Probable Playing 11

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

KAR vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Matthew Wade (1 match, 23 runs, Strike Rate: 153.33)

Matthew Wade is a great wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is an explosive batter who scored 23 runs in the first match.

Top Batter pick

Shoaib Malik (1 match, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 152.94)

Shoaib Malik seems timeless and he ended up scoring a strong half-century in the opening match. He had a wonderful strike rate of 152.94.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (1 match, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 170.21)

It was because of Imad Wasim’s innings that Karachi Kings came extremely close to winning the game but ended up falling short. Wasim smashed 80 runs at a strike rate of over 170.

Top Bowler pick

Andrew Tye (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Andrew Tye bowled well in the last match. He picked up a wicket and also kept an economy rate of 8.00.

KAR vs ISL match captain and vice-captain choices

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is an outstanding player and one of the best all-rounders in the world in this format. Shadab has scored over 2088 runs in 225 T20 matches in his career at a strike rate of over 136. He has also taken 258 wickets and has an average economy rate of 7.23. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is another player who is extremely difficult to stop once he gets going with the bat. He has hammered over 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Hales has an average of 30.70 and an awesome strike rate of 147.35.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shadab Khan 2088 runs and 258 wickets in T20 career NA Alex Hales 10779 runs in T20 career NA Imad Wasim 80 runs 107 points Shoaib Malik 52 runs 76 points Ben Cutting 9 runs and 1 wicket 47 points

KAR vs ISL match expert tips

Shadab Khan is a must-have captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales

All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan

Bowler: Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Amir, Mohammad Wasim

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales

All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Ben Cutting, Shadab Khan

Bowler: Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim

