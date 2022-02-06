KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 14

Karachi Kings will take on Islamabad United in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Kings have had a woeful campaign so far, having failed to garner a point on the board. They have had four losses on the trot, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They were beaten by nine runs in their last match against Peshawar Zalmi, and batting has been an area of concern for the team.

PakistanSuperLeague @thePSLt20



#HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #KKvIU Kings have another test today: to make a comeback, that too by facing the Red Hot Squad @IsbUnited . Is it going to be their day? Kings have another test today: to make a comeback, that too by facing the Red Hot Squad @IsbUnited. Is it going to be their day? #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #KKvIU https://t.co/ZwlQYKvffo

Islamabad United, meanwhile, have had a pretty strong campaign so far. They’ve only lost two games - both against teams perched higher than them in the points table. United fought valiantly, but ended up on the losing side against Lahore Qalandars, who are in fabulous form.

Islamabad United @IsbUnited



will take on the home side; Karachi Kings!

Let's win this one lads



#KKvIU #HBLPSL7 #UnitedWeWin It's time to ROAR back. #Sherus will take on the home side; Karachi Kings!Let's win this one lads It's time to ROAR back.#Sherus will take on the home side; Karachi Kings!Let's win this one lads 🙌#KKvIU #HBLPSL7 #UnitedWeWin

United are third in the points table, and are the overwhelming favourites to win this match.

KAR vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran.

ISL XI

Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood.

Match Details

Match: KAR vs ISL, Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 14.

Date and Time: 6 February, 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a balanced one, offering something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise option on this pitch.

Today’s KAR vs ISL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan looked to be in good nick in the game against Quetta Gladiators. He hit some huge sixes, and scored 65 runs.

Batters

Paul Stirling, a hard-hitting opener, has done wonders for Islamabad United. He has scored 148 runs at an outrageous strike rate of 202.73, and has two half-centuries in four games this tournament.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s numbers look extremely impressive – 186 runs from four matches at an average of 62. However, he is yet to have a strong impact because of the way he has paced his innings. Nevertheless, he could be of great value to your Dream11 Fantasy team, and can even be considered as a multiplier choice.

All-rounders

Shadab Khan has been simply phenomenal, and has been wonderful to watch in PSL 2022. He is the leading runscorer for Islamabad United this season, and is also the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition along with Imran Tahir.

Khan has scored 152 runs at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 183.13. He has also picked up ten wickets at an average of 10.5 and an economy rate of 6.56. He should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Umaid Asif is the leading wicket-taker for Karachi Kings. He has scalped five wickets in three games at an average of 15.2 this season.

Five best players to pick in KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Shadab Khan (ISL) – 567 points.

Babar Azam (KAR) – 260 points.

Paul Stirling (ISL) – 242 points.

Alex Hales (ISL) – 225 points.

Colin Munro (ISL) – 196 points.

Key stats for KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction team

Shadab Khan: 152 runs and ten wickets.

Babar Azam: 186 runs.

Paul Stirling: 148 runs.

Alex Hales: 138 runs.

Colin Munro: 132 runs.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sharjeel Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood.

Captain: Shadab Khan. Vice-Captain: Babar Azam.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Haider Ali, Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood, Aamer Yamin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-Captain: Alex Hales.

Edited by Bhargav