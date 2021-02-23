KAR vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 24th, 2021

Match 6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has the defending champions Karachi Kings taking on the Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The home side Karachi Kings began their campaign with a bang. Arshad Iqbal and Joe Clarke paved the way for a seven-wicket win against the Quetta Gladiators. Karachi are well-equipped with Babar Azam and Colin Ingram featuring in their batting unit. Adding Mohammad Amir to the mix only sweetens the deal for the Kings.

Islamabad United also began their campaign with a win, albeit a hard-fought one. They had Lewis Gregory to thank for a superlative win. Led by Shadab Khan, Islamabad boast of the likes of Alex Hales and Faheem Ashraf in a strong squad.

Both teams are well-matched on paper, with nothing to separate them in either department. All in all, an entertaining game of cricket beckons, with both sides looking to remain unbeaten in this year's PSL.

Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, and Aamer Yamin

Islamabad United

Phil Salt (WK), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat/Rohail Nazir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, and Mohd Wasim Jr

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 6

Date: 24th February 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

As seen in the PSL game between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, the pitch did play well with the ball skidding on nicely to the bat. While the pacers got the ball to move around, the batsmen enjoyed the conditions, with Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman going big.

A similar sort of surface is expected on Wednesday as well, with 160-170 being par at this venue. The spinners could also have a say in the outcome with some turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase, with dew playing a part in the second innings.

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs ISL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Mohd Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Dan Christian, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohd Amir, and Aamer Yamin

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan, Mohd Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohd Amir, and Aamer Yamin

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-Captain: Sharjeel Khan