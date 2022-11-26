KAR vs JHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Preliminary Quarterfinal

Karnataka (KAR) will take on Jharkhand (JHA) in the preliminary quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KAR vs JHA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, best player picks and playing XI.

Karnataka are one of the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning six of seven games. Jharkhand, too, have performed well, winning five of their seven games. Jharkhand will give it their all to win, but Karnataka are a better team and should prevail.

KAR vs JHA Match Details

The preliminary quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on November 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAR vs JHA, Preliminary Quarter Final

Date and Time: November 26, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams could prefer to chase, as batting is relatively easier in the second innings. The last T20I here between India and England saw 412 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

KAR vs JHA Form Guide

KAR - Won 6 of their last 7 games

JHA - Won 5 of their last 7 games

KAR vs JHA Probable Playing XIs

KAR

No major injury update

Nikin Jose, Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Manoj Bhandage, BR Sharath (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vasuki Koushik, Ronit More

JHA

No major injury update

Anukul Roy, Virat Singh (c), Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash SinghKumar Suraj, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Nazim Siddiqui, Rahul Shukla, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem

KAR vs JHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Sharath

Sharath, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. K Kushagra is another good pick.

Batters

V Singh

M Pandey and V Singh are the two best batter picks. N Jose is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

S Gopal

K Gowtham and S Gopal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. U Singh is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Koushik

The top bowler picks are S Nadeem and V Koushik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. V Kaverappa is another good pick.

KAR vs JHA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Gopal

Gopal bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He can be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 26 runs and took three wickets against Delhi.

V Koushik

As the pitch is good for bowlers, you could make Koushik the captain of the grand league teams. He bowls at the death and could play a key role in this game. He took four wickets against Vidarbha.

Five Must-Picks for KAR vs JHA, Preliminary Quarterfinal

S Gopal

V Koushik

K Gowtham

V Singh

M Pandey

Karnataka vs Jharkhand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karnataka vs Jharkhand Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Sharath, K Kushagra

Batters: N Jose, V Singh, M Pandey, S Tiwary

All-rounders: K Gowtham, S Gopal

Bowlers: V Kaverappa, S Nadeem, V Koushik

Karnataka vs Jharkhand Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Kushagra

Batters: N Jose, V Singh, M Pandey, S Tiwary

All-rounders: K Gowtham, S Gopal, U Singh

Bowlers: V Kaverappa, R More, V Koushik

