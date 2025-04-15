KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) squaring off against Lahore Qalandars (LAH) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Karachi Kings started their 2025 season on a positive note. They won their first match against Multan Sultans by four wickets. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Quetta Gladiators by a big margin of 79 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. Lahore Qalandars have won six matches while Karachi Kings have won 13.

KAR vs LAH Match Details

The sixth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 15 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

KAR vs LAH, 6th Match

Date and Time: 15th April, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for batters. Pacers are still crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, where a total of 470 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

Ad

KAR vs LAH Form Guide

KAR - W

LAH - W L

KAR vs LAH Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Adam Milne, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi

LAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Ad

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He smashed 32 runs in the last match. Sam Billings is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

James Vince

Fakhar Zaman and James Vince are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. James Vince is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He smashed 101 runs in just 43 balls in the last match. Abdullah Shafique is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza

Khushdil Shah and Sikandar Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Khushdil Shah will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs in today's match. He smashed 60 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match. Rishad Hossain is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shaheen Afridi is in exceptional form. He can trouble Karachi Kings batters. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 10 runs in the last two matches. Hasan Ali is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

KAR vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince is one of the most crucial picks from Karachi Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 101 runs in just 43 balls in the last match.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman is one of the most crucial picks from Lahore Qalandars squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He smashed 67 runs in just 39 balls in the last match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs LAH, 6th Match

Fakhar Zaman

David Warner

Tim Seifert

James Vince

Abdullah Shafique

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert

Ad

Batters: D Warner, J Vince, A Shafique, D Mitchell, F Zaman

All-rounders: K Shah, S Raza

Bowlers: H Ali, H Rauf, S Afridi

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert

Ad

Batters: D Warner, J Vince, A Shafique, F Zaman

All-rounders: K Shah, S Raza, R Hossain

Bowlers: A Afridi, H Rauf, S Afridi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️