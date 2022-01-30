KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 6

Match 6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 will see the Lahore Qalandars (LAH) take on Karachi Kings (KAR) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Karachi Kings have lost both their games this season with their batting unit unable to get going. They will be keen to get their campaign back on track with a win against the Lahore Qalandars, who also lost their first game of the season.

However, they walk into this game as the clear favorites with captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman in decent form. With two valuable points on offer, a cracking contest beckons at the National Stadium.

KAR vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran, Umaid Asif and Mohammad Ilyas

LAH XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Match Details

KAR vs LAH, PSL 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 30th January 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the National Stadium. The pacers might not get much help early on with the new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down and bring the spinners into play, making for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a good total.

Today’s KAR vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joe Clarke: Joe Clarke is one of the most explosive batters in the competition and comes into this PSL on the back of a brilliant BBL campaign. He is a good player against pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman scored a blitzing fifty in the previous game for the Qalandars, albeit in a defeat. The southpaw looked in good form with his explosiveness against spin being key in the middle overs. Given his form, he should be a good addition to your KAR vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team

Allrounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi has blown hot and cold in the PSL this season with the Afghan all-rounder unable to get going with the bat. However, his experience and bowling ability should warrant a place in your KAR vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan had a brilliant start to his PSL 2022 campaign although he couldn't get his team over the line. His leg-spin should yield a wicket or two and with Rashid likely to play a part with the bat as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Three best players to pick in KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Joe Clarke (KAR)

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (LAH)

Key stats for KAR vs LAH Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 55 runs in 2 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 27.5

Mohammad Nabi: 2 wickets in 2 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 16.00

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 3 wickets in 1 PSL 2022 match, Average: 13.33

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Imran

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Joe Clarke

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Imran

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava