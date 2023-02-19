KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 8

Karachi Kings (KAR) will face Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the eighth game of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday (February 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction , playing XIs and pitch report.

The Kings have had a woeful campaign, losing all three games to languish at the bottom of the standings. The Qalandars, meanwhile, are third in the points table, beating Multan Sultans by one run in their only game.

KAR vs LAH Match Details, Match 8

The eighth game of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi at 7:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs LAH, Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: February 19, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KAR vs LAH Pitch Report

The games at the National Stadium so far have been high-scoring encounters. Batters enjoyed their time on the surface, and the trend is expected to continue. Bowlers will have to maitain their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 180

Average second innings score: 179

KAR vs LAH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Karachi Kings: L-L-L

Lahore Qalandars: W

KAR vs LAH probable playing XIs for today’s match

Karachi Kings Injury/Team News

No injury concerns

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars Injury/Team News

No injury concerns

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Shai Hope (wk), Mirza Tahir Baig, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan

KAR vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Matthew Wade (3 matches, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 107.69)

Wade is a great wicketkeeper pick. He's an explosive batter, but Wade is yet to arrive to the party and has looked surprisingly off colour so far.

Top Batter pick

Haider Ali (3 matches, 71 runs, Strike Rate: 120.34)

Ali has done reasonably well with the bat. He has scored 71 runs in three games, but his team will be expecting bigger knocks.

Top All-rounder pick

Sikandar Raza (1 match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 135.71)

Raza is a world-class all-rounder in this format of the game. He scored 19 runs in the last game but failed to pick a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Shaheen Afridi (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Afridi is one of the most devastating fast bowlers in the game, and it’s difficult to play him. He picked up a wicket at an economy of 6.75 in the last game.

KAR vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Imad Wasim

Wasim has been nothing short of wonderful so far. He's the second-highest run-scorer for his team and has made 85 runs at a strike rate of over 166. He's also their leading wicket-taker with four scalps at an economy of 5.00. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy pick.

Shoaib Malik

Malik is the top-scorer for the Kings. The veteran batter has hammered 141 runs in three games at an average of 70.50 as well as a strike rate of 151.61. He has scored two half-centuries.

Five Must-picks with players stats for KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Imad Wasim 85 runs and 4 wickets Shoaib Malik 141 runs Haider Ali 71 runs Shaheen Afridi 1 wicket Sikandar Raza 19 runs

KAR vs LAH Match Expert Tips

Malik has been in imperious form, making him a must-have captaincy pick.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batter: Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sikandar Raza

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batter: Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, James Vince

All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

