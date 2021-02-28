KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 28th, 2021

Match 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has the Karachi Kings taking on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Kings are in decent form coming into this game. With a stunning run-chase against Multan Sultans, Azam and co are firmly in the running for a top-four finish. However, they would want to sustain the momentum as the points table slowly takes shape.

As for the Lahore Qalandars, they have been one of the more fancied teams in the PSL so far. However, Rashid Khan's departure did have a telling impact in their previous PSL game.

But with Mohammad Hafeez in the form of his life, Lahore Qalandars would certainly fancy a win to get their campaign back on track.

Although the Kings are the favourites heading into this game, Lahore's balance and depth should make for a competitive game. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket in the PSL.

Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Lahore Qalandars

Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Predicted Playing 11

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood and Aamer Yamin

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan and Ahmed Daniyal

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 11

Date: 28th February 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Karachi. The average first innings score in the last three evening games is 195, with the chasing team coming up trumps in all three of them. While the pacers will get some help off the surface, the spinners should also have a say in the proceedings. 170-180 should be par at this venue, with both teams looking to chase upon winning the toss.

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Fakhar Zaman, Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf

Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Colin Ingram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf

Captain: Colin Ingram, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez