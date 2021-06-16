KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 17th, 2021

Match 27 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see the Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars, after a blazing start to the UAE leg of their PSL 2021 campaign, have succumbed to two consecutive losses. They currently find themselves in third place in the standings at the time of writing, with a top-two finish definitely within reach. However, they will need their top-order to fire with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez underwhelming so far. All eyes will be on their bowling attack, which has been the shining light of their campaign so far.

They will come across a Karachi side which have lost all their games in the UAE leg so far. Although Babar Azam currently tops the run-scoring charts, the rest are yet to step up with consistent performances. Their bowling has also looked out of touch, with a lot depending on Mohammad Amir ahead of the contest. Karachi will start the game as underdogs, but with the talent they possess, a win against Lahore is a real possibility. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking PSL 2021 game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Abbas Afridi

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 27, PSL 2021

Date and Time: 17th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Jayed

Pitch Report

With this being the second PSL 2021 game of the day, the pitch could be slower than usual, bringing the bowlers into play. Apart from getting some movements with the new ball, the pacers should also be able to extract extra bounce off the surface. Although the spinners will find it difficult to grip the ball, they will play a crucial role in the middle overs. 170 should be par at the venue, with dew likely to play a huge role in the proceedings.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KAR vs LAH)

PSL 2021 - KAR vs LAH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Mohd Amir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi

Captain: Sharjeel Khan. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Najeebullah Zadran, Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Mohd Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Abbas Afridi

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

