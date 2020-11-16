KAR vs LAH PSL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's PSL Match - Nov 17th, 2020

In the PSL 2020 final, Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Karachi Kings were one of the top sides in the league phase of the PSL and showed their class in the Qualifier as well, which they won in a thrilling Super Over. While the uber-consistent Babar Azam has continued to plunder runs in the PSL, the Kings' bowling unit has also played its bit to perfection. Although they enter this game as the favourites, the Kings will need the likes of Alex Hales and Mohammad Amir to be at their best if they are to lift the trophy.

Their opponents, Lahore Qalandars, needed to take a circuitous route to the PSL final, doing so with two stunning wins in the playoffs. Despite not having Chris Lynn in their side, the Qalandars, led by Sohail Akthar, have come up with the goods and have momentum with them ahead of the marquee clash.

Although they start as the slight underdogs against Karachi Kings, the Qalandars have a well-rounded side that is more than capable of coming up with the goods in what should be a cracking game to close out the PSL 2020 tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Lahore Qalandars

Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel, Haris Rauf, Sohail Akthar, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Abid Ali, Mohd Faizan, Maaz Khan, Dane Vilas and Dilbar Hussain.

Karachi Kings

Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Mohd Amir, Sherfane Rutherford, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Aamir Yamin, Mohd Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Waqas Maqsood, Usama Mir, Arshad Iqbal, Umer Khan, Wayne Parnell and Awais Zia.

PSL 2020 Final: Predicted Playing-11s

Lahore Qalandars

Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akthar (C), Mohd Hafeez, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Muhammad Faizan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Imad Wasim (C), Chadwick Walton (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Mohd Amir, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqas Maqsood and Arshad Iqbal.

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Final

Date: 17th November, 2020; at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PSL 2020 Final: Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a decent one to bat on and has seen scores of over 170 being notched up regularly in the PSL this season.

Although there is enough movement available for the bowlers, batsmen have been able to make good use of the batting conditions. Nevertheless, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, and wickets in hand could be crucial to the fortunes of either team.

With dew expected to play a part in the second innings, both PSL teams could look to chase, with 170 likely to be a par score at the venue.

PSL Final 2020: KAR vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Dunk, F Zaman, A Hales, S Khan, M Hafeez, D Wiese, I Wasim, S Afridi, H Rauf, W Parnell and M Amir.

Captain:A Hales. Vice-Captain: D Wiese.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Dunk, F Zaman, A Hales, B Azam, S Akhtar, D Wiese, I Ahmed, D Hussain, S Afridi, M Amir and W Parnell.

Captain:S Akthar. Vice-Captain: A Hales.