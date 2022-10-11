KAR vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Match 16

Karnataka (KAR) will face Maharashtra (MAH) in the 16th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KAR vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Karnataka finished runners-up in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, losing to Tamil Nadu in the final. They will be keen to go one step further this time around.

Maharashtra won four of their five league-stage matches and finished second in Group A last season. But they were beaten by Vidarbha in the quarter-finals.

KAR vs MAH Match Details, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The 16th match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played on October 11 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs MAH, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Match 16

Date and Time: 11th October, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

KAR vs MAH Pitch Report

The track at the PCA Stadium is expected to be a balanced one, which offers assistance to both batters and bowlers. While batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, bowlers have to be accurate with their line and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: NA

Matches won by teams bowling first: NA

Average first-innings score: NA

Average second-innings score: NA

KAR vs MAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karnataka injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Karnataka Probable Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Manoj Bhandage, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesa Suchith, Sharath BR, Koushik V, Kaverappa.

Maharashtra injury/team news

No major injury updates

Maharashtra Probable Playing 11

Pavan Shah, Rahul Tripathi, Yash Nahar, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Naushad Shaikh (wk), Ashay Palkar, Divyang Hinganekar, Manoj Ingale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Vicky Ostwal.

KAR vs MAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naushad Shaikh (41 T20s, 898 runs, Strike Rate: 125.77)

Naushad Shaikh is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your KAR vs MAH Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 898 runs at an average of 29.93. He also has 12 wickets to his name.

Top Batter pick

Rahul Tripathi (119 T20s, 2635 runs, Strike Rate: 133.62)

Rahul Tripathi is a fantastic batter in the shortest format, smashing 2635 runs in 119 T20s at a strike rate of 133.62.

Top All-rounder pick

K Gowtham (71 T20s, 610 runs and 53 wickets)

K Gowtham is a handy all-rounder. He has scored 610 runs at a strike rate of 156 in addition to taking 53 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

V Koushik (25 T20s, 33 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.89)

V Koushik is a reliable bowler for Karnataka, having scalped 33 wickets in 25 T20s at an economy rate of 7.89.

KAR vs MAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal needs no introduction. The Indian batter has scored 4113 runs in 177 T20 matches at a strike rate of 133.88. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your KAR vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal is one of the brightest players to have emerged from Karnataka in recent years. He has played 71 T20s so far, scoring 2205 runs at an average of 33.40 and a strike rate of close to 134.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KAR vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career T20 Stats Mayank Agarwal 4113 runs Devdutt Padikkal 2205 runs Manish Pandey 6403 runs Rahul Tripathi 2635 runs K Gowtham 610 runs and 53 wickets

KAR vs MAH match expert tips

Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey are experienced campaigners and will be a safe captaincy pairing for your KAR vs MAH Dream11 fantasy team.

KAR vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

KAR vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naushad Shaikh

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal (vc), Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: J Suchith, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, V Koushik

KAR vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

KAR vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naushad Shaikh

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal. Manish Pandey (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal

Bowlers: Divyang Hinganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, V Koushik

Poll : 0 votes