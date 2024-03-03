KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 3, 2024

The 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see the Karachi Kings (KAR) face the Multan Sultans (MUL). The KAR vs MUL encounter will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The Karachi Kings are coming off a loss against the Quetta Gladiators in their previous game. After posting 165 on the board, the bowlers did their best to take the game to the last ball. They failed to hold their nerves in the end as the Gladiators got across with five wickets in hand.

The Multan Sultans, meanwhile, faced the Lahore Qalandars in their last fixture and beat them comprehensively. Batting first, they posted a mammoth 214 on the board before knocking over the Qalandars on 154 to win the game by 60 runs.

Here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the KAR vs MUL game on Sunday.

#3 Kieron Pollard (KAR) – 9 Credits

Kieron Pollard in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Kieron Pollard of Karachi Kings is having a decent tournament with the bat in hand. He has scored 196 runs in five games so far and averages a hefty 98, after being dismissed only twice in the PSL 2024. He missed out against the Quetta Gladiators in their last game.

Walking out to bat at number six, Pollard faced 10 deliveries and scored 13 before getting cleaned up by Abrar Ahmed. Pollard is a dangerous batter once he gets set and can fetch you valuable points in the KAR vs MUL clash.

#2 Usama Mir (MUL) – 8.5 Credits

Usama Mir receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Multan Sultans’ Usama Mir is in sensational form with the ball in hand. The leg-spinner is among the top three wicket takers in the PSL 2024. He has picked up 13 wickets in six games at an average of 13.69. He is coming off a match-winning performance against the Lahore Qalandars.

Defending 215, Mir bowled beautifully and spun a web around the Qalandars’ batters. He picked up six wickets and conceded 40 runs in his four overs. It helped the Sultans win the game by 60 runs. The surfaces in Pakistan are assisting spin and Mir is a handy pick in your Dream11 side.

#1 Reeza Hendricks (MUL) – 9 Credits

Reeza Hendricks in action (Image Courtesy: X/Multan Sultans)

The Multan Sultans have won five games out of six and Reeza Hendricks has played a vital role in it. The right-handed batter has been a consistent performer for them this season. He has amassed 286 runs in six outings. He averages 57.20 in the competition.

Hendricks opened the batting alongside his skipper Mohammad Rizwan against the Lahore Qalandars. He looked settled at the crease and scored a well-compiled 27-ball 40. It included six fours and a maximum. With the form he is in, he is a must-pick in the upcoming KAR vs MUL game.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Kieron Pollard Usama Mir 0 votes