KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2024, Match 19

The 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) square off against Multan Sultans (MUL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, March 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Karachi Kings haven't had a great start to their 2024 season as they won only two of their last five matches. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches. They currently hold the first position in the points table.

Karachi Kings will be looking forward to winning today's match, but Multan Sultans are expected to dominate this nail-biting encounter.

KAR vs MUL Match Details

The 19th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played on March 3 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs MUL, 19th Match

Date and Time: 3rd March 2024, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi supports both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators played the 16th match of PSL 2024. A total of 334 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

KAR vs MUL Form Guide

KAR - Won two of their last five matches

MUL - Won four of their last six matches

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Shan Masood (c) , Tim Seifert (wk) , James Vince , Shoaib Malik , Kieron Pollard , Mohammad Nawaz , Irfan Khan , Anwar Ali , Hasan Ali , Zahid Mahmood , Blessing Muzarabani

MUL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. U Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Hendricks

K Pollard and R Hendricks are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. J Vince is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Malik

S Malik and I Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. A Ibrahim is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

U Mir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Mir and M Ali. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAR vs MUL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Hendricks

Since the pitch is expected to be good for batters, you can make R Hendricks the captain of your team. He has played extremely well in the last few matches. He has already smashed 286 runs in the last six matches.

M Rizwan

M Rizwan loves performing against Karachi Kings and pitch is also likely to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 187 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs MUL, 19th

M Rizwan

M Ali

R Hendricks

U Mir

K Pollard

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, U Khan

Batters: R Hendricks, K Pollard, J Vince

All-rounders: M Nawaz, I Ahmed, S Malik

Bowlers: H Ali, M Ali, U Mir

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, U Khan

Batters: R Hendricks, K Pollard

All-rounders: A Ibrahim, S Malik

Bowlers: H Ali, M Ali, U Mir, Z Mehmood, F Akram