KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 has Karachi Kings (KAR) taking on Multan Sultans (MUL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will head into the new PSL season with high hopes of another successful campaign. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have a well-balanced squad filled with talent across all departments. However, they face an equally strong Karachi Kings side who boast the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir. Although their bowling attack doesn't bare the same firepower like their opponents, the Kings should prove to be a handful for the Sultans, making for an exciting contest in Karachi to kickstart the PSL season.

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif and Talha Ahsan/Faisal Akram.

MUL XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey/Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah

Match Details

KAR vs MUL, PSL 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 27th January 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the ball likely to skid on nicely to the bat. The pacers should get some swing early on, keeping the batters wary of early movement. The pitch should ideally ease out as the match progresses despite there being some turn on offer for the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s KAR vs MUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan was recently crowned the ICC T20I Player of the Year (2021) for his brilliance with the bat. He was an integral part of the Multan Sultans' title-winning campaign last year with consistent performances at the top of the order. With Rizwan being in decent form and capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your KAR vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Like Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam has also been in brilliant form lately, finishing as the top run-scorer in both the PSL and the T20 World Cup in 2021. The Karachi Kings captain is capable of pacing his innings well and given his record at the National Stadium, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory is set to take up the fast-bowling all-rounder's role for the Karachi Kings this season. The Englishman is an accomplished finisher capable of using his experience and variations to good effect with the ball. With the conditions likely to suit his skill-set, Gregory should be a good addition to your KAR vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani was one of the breakout stars of PSL 2021, even going on to make his debut in T20Is. A tall pacer who relies on his ability to generate awkward bounce and high pace, Dahani is set to lead the attack for the Sultans this time around, making him a handy addition to your KAR vs MUL Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Joe Clarke (KAR)

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

Shahnawaz Dahani (MUL)

Key stats for KAR vs MUL Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 500 runs in 12 PSL 2021 matches, Average: 45.45

Babar Azam - 554 runs in 11 PSL 2021 matches, Average: 69.25

Shahnawaz Dahani - 20 matches in 11 PSL 2021 matches, Average: 17.00

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Mohammad Amir, Imran Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Mohammad Amir, Imran Khan and Imran Tahir

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

Edited by Samya Majumdar