KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 14

Karachi Kings (KAR) will face off against the Multan Sultans (MUL) in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023. The match will be played on Sunday, 26th February at 2:30 PM IST.

Before the match starts, here is all you need to know about the KAR vs MUL Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The Karachi Kings are not having a great time in the tournament. They have played five matches and have lost four of them. They are currently at number five in the points table and will be looking to win the match in order to start climbing up the ladder.

On the other hand, the Multan Sultans have started the tournament with a bang. They too have played five matches in the tournament, but have managed to win four of them. They are currently at the top of the table and they will be looking to maintain their position here with a win in this match.

KAR vs MUL Match Details

The 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played on February 26 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi at 2.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: KAR vs MUL, Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 14

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 2.30pm IST

Venue: National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi

KR vs SF Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Bank Cricket Stadium has been great for batting. There has been little help for the bowlers and the batters have taken full advantage of the favorable conditions.

Last Eight matches at the venue (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score batting first: 182

Average score batting second: 158

KAR vs MUL Probable Playing XIs for today's match

Karachi Kings Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

Karachi Kings Probable Playing XI

Matthew Wade (wk), James Vince, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Umar, Imran Tahir, and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans Team News

No major updates

Multan Sultans Probable Playing XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, and Ihsanullah.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan (5 Matches, 329 Runs, SR: 144.29)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in great touch with the bat. He has played some match-winning knocks in the top-order and is a must-pick for this clash.

Batter

Rilee Rossouw (4 Matches, 218 Runs, SR: 168.99)

Rilee Rossouw has enjoyed his time in Pakistan. He has been in great touch and is undoubtedly the safest pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Imad Wasim (5 Matches, 166 Runs and 5 Wickets, SR: 172.91 and Economy Rate: 7.05)

Be it batting or bowling, the Karachi Kings' skipper has been doing it all for his team. Imad Wasim is the best bet from the all-rounders category for this match.

Bowler

Ihsanullah (5 Matches, 12 Wickets, Economy Rate: 5.54)

Ihsanullah has looked lethal with the ball in this tournament. Not only has he been economical, Ihsanullah has picked up frequent wickets and this makes him the best pick from the batters category for this match.

KAR vs MUL Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in great batting form. He is doing a great job at the beginning of the innings and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice captain of the match.

Rilee Rossouw

The South African left-handed batter has been in great striking form in this tournament. He is batting in the top-order and is looking very dangerous. This makes Rossouw a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for KAR vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Fantasy Points Mohammad Rizwan 329 runs in 5 matches 521 Rilee Rossouw 218 runs in 4 matches 317 Imad Wasim 166 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches 431 Ihasnullah 12 wickets in 5 matches 428 Abbas Afridi 10 wickets in 5 matches 294

KAR vs MUL match expert tips

The pitch has been very good for batting. Top-order batters and middle-order players who are good strikers will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

KR vs SF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, A Yamin

Bolwers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, A Javed

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, A Yamin

Bolwers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, A Javed

Poll : 0 votes