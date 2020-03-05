KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 6th, 2020

Match 19 of PSL 2020 pits table-toppers Multan Sultans against the upbeat Karachi Kings in Lahore. Both teams come into this game on the back of consecutive wins. While Multan has only lost one game in PSL 2020, Karachi Kings aren't far off with three wins in five games. Both teams look equally matched on paper with a good blend of youth and experience on either side.

However, Multan Sultans will take confidence from their victory over the Kings in Match 10 with Moeen Ali starring for them. With two valuable points on offer, both teams would be eyeing a win with the tournament entering the final phase. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for KAR vs MUL.

KAR vs MUL Teams

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (C), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Rizwan, Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ali Khan, Usama Mir, Mitchell McClenaghan

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Playing 11 Updates

Karachi Kings

No changes are expected from the Karachi side that won against Peshawar Zalmi. While their top-order trio of Alex Hales, Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan have accounted for most of the runs, they are well-equipped in the middle order with Imad Wasim providing the impetus. As for the bowling unit, Karachi Kings avail the services of two experienced bowlers in Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan. With Umer Khan serving as the second spinner alongside Wasim, Karachi Kings will fancy their chances of climbing up the PSL Points Table.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Azam, Hales, Delport, Ifthikar, Walton (WK), Wasim (C), Umer, Jordan, Amir and Yamin.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans could bring in veteran Shahid Afridi for Mohammad Ilyas with the spinners getting some purchase in Lahore. The rest of the side should remain the same with a flexible batting unit in their midst. While James Vince and Zeeshan Ashraf are slated to open for Multan, the likes of Moeen Ali and Shan Masood hold the fort in the middle order. Their bowling unit has a lot of experience with Mohammad Irfan and Sohail Tanvir leading the attack. While Imran Tahir handles the spin duties, Bilawal Bhatti should keep his place in the side after a good outing against Quetta Gladiators.

Possible XI: Vince, Ashraf(WK), Masood(C), Moeen, Rossouw, Khushdil, Tanvir, Afridi/Ilyas, Tahir, Irfan and Bhatti.

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Match 19

6th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

While the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good batting track, there is ample help for the bowlers as well. However, persistent rainfall threatens this game with another washout on the cards. If a shortened game does take place, both teams would be eager to chase with there being some swing on offer for the pacers.

Wicket-keeper: Zeeshan Ashraf has impressed in the Multan Sultans batting unit with his fearless batting. With 87 runs, including a fifty against Islamabad United, Zeeshan Ashraf gets the nod ahead of Chadwick Walton. Although Walton is the designated finisher in the side, he could be picked as the second wicket-keeper in the team if credits suffice.

Batsmen: Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw are must-have players for this game owing to their superior form. While Babar Azam has 187 runs to his name for Karachi, Rilee Russouw's superlative hundred in his previous PSL 2020 outing warranties a spot in the fantasy side. Sharjeel Khan has impressed in patches for Karachi with 83 runs at a strike-rate of 150.91. The southpaw is due for a big knock and could be picked along with Multan captain Shan Masood. If an extra batsman were required, Ifthikar Ahmed should fit the bill.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali was the Man of the Match in the first game between the two sides in PSL 2020. The English all-rounder has chipped in with bat and ball consistently and should be a popular inclusion in the fantasy team. Cameron Delport is another individual who has done well in patches for Karachi. He could be picked ahead of Imad Wasim although either of them would make for a good selection.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan have starred for the Kings in PSL 2020 with 15 wickets between them. While Jordan has impressed with his immaculate death bowling, Amir's spell of 4/27 in the previous game holds him in good stead. Imran Tahir is another must-have player with the leggie being the top wicket-taker for Multan Sultans with eight. One of Bilawal Bhatti or Mohammad Irfan should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw come into this game on the back of match-winning knocks against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators respectively. With both individuals averaging above 40 in PSL 2020, they are the ideal options for captaincy in the fantasy team. While Moeen Ali's all-round ability makes him an excellent choice, one could go left-field and back Sharjeel Khan for the multiplier option.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Ifthikar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Moeen Ali, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Zeeshan Ashraf, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Chadwick Walton, Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Bilawal Bhatti and Imran Tahir.

Captain: Moeen Ali, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam