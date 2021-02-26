KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - February 27th, 2021

Match 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will see the Karachi Kings taking on the Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

The Karachi Kings have won one of their two PSL 2021 games so far, with their batting unit faring well on both occasions. Although Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam are key to the defending champions' fortunes, the Karachi Kings' superior squad depth holds them in good stead.

As for the Multan Sultans, they are yet to register a win in PSL 2021, losing both their matches. Despite having the likes of James Vince, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Lynn in their ranks, they have flattered to deceive so far.

On recent form, the Kings are the favorites for Saturday's fixture. But the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans are a force to reckon with in this format. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game beckons in PSL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Karachi Kings

Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, and Aamer Yamin

Multan Sultans

Mohd Rizwan (C&WK), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahid Afridi/Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani and Imran Tahir

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Match 9

Date: 27th February 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

With a fresh wicket in place, a high-scoring game is expected at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. Although the pacers could get some early movement, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a competitive total at the venue.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KAR vs MUL)

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, James Vince, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dhani

Captain: Chris Lynn; Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, James Vince, Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dhani

Captain: Babar Azam; Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw