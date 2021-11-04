KAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group B Match

Round 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Karnataka (KAR) take on Mumbai (MUM) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Heavyweights Karnataka and Mumbai lock horns in one of the marquee fixtures in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Karnataka will ideally head into the tournament as the clear favorites, given the batting riches they possess in the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey. Mumbai, meanwhile, will be keen to get one over Karnataka in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Guwahati.

KAR vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

KAR XI

Devdutt Padikkal, BR Sharath, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Aniruddha Joshi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Pravin Dubey, Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak

MUM XI

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aditya Tare, Armaan Jaffer, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi, Aditya Ankolekar and Dhawan Kulkarni

Match Details

KAR vs MUM, Round 1, Elite Group B, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected in Guwahati with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batters will look to attack from ball one with the ball likely to skid on nicely to the bat early on. As the match progresses, spin will play a more significant role, a contest which may have a big say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s KAR vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aditya Tare: Aditya Tare is one of Mumbai's most experienced batters and is capable of batting in any position. With Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane likely to feature in the top order, Tare's ability to play the big shots makes him a good option in Mumbai's middle order and in your KAR vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw comes into the tournament on the back of a decent IPL 2021 campaign. However, he will be keen to continue his fine form and throw his name into the national reckoning in the shortest format, making him a good option for your KAR vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal is one of the best spinners going around on the Indian domestic circuit. In addition to his imperative leg-spin, he is a handy batter as well, adding to his case for inclusion in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna didn't have the best of IPL campaigns, being dropped midway through the season for Shivam Mavi. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer is a good asset to Karnataka with his death bowling skills bound to earn him a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw (MUM)

Mayank Agarwal (KAR)

Shreyas Gopal (KAR)

Important stats for KAR vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal - 441 runs in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 40.09

Prithvi Shaw - 479 runs in 15 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 31.93

Devdutt Padikkal - 218 runs in 6 Syed Mushtaq Ali 2020-21 matches

KAR vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

KAR vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pravin Dubey and Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Prithvi Shaw

KAR vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Tare, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Royston Dias and Prasidh Krishna

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Edited by Samya Majumdar