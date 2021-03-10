KAR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - March 11th, 2021

The second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will see defending champions Karnataka take on heavyweights Mumbai at the Palam A Stadium on Thursday.

Karnataka have been on a roll in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning five of their six encounters. Their openers, R. Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal, have been the stars of the show. They are the only two batsmen to breach the 600-run mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

However, Karnataka will face a tough test in the form of Mumbai, who are the only unbeaten side in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy. Riding on Prithvi Shaw's exploits at the top of the order, Mumbai made light work of Saurashtra in the quarter-finals. Despite Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav leaving for national duty, Mumbai have a well-balanced unit capable of beating the defending champions.

With some of the best players in the competition taking centre-stage on Thursday, another entertaining Vijay Hazare Trophy game beckons at the Palam A Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Roham Kadam, Dega Nischal, KL Shrijith, Sharath BR, Rakshith S, Anirudha Joshi, KV Siddharth, Nikin Jose, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Aditya Somanna, Shubhang Hegde, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Manoj Bhandage, MB Darshan.

Mumbai

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Karnataka

Ravikumar Samarth (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, BR Sharath (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ronit More and Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian

Match Details

Match: Karnataka vs Kerala, Semi-Final 2

Date: March 11, 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the surface at the Palam A Stadium has been batting friendly. The batsmen should feel at ease with the ball coming onto the bat quite well. However, the pitch is expected to slow down, bringing the spinners into play in the middle overs. Both teams would love to bat first upon winning the toss with 270-280 being par at the venue.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KAR vs MUM)

KAR vs MUM Dream11 Tips - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, D Padikkal, M Pandey, Y Jaiswal, S Khan, S Gopal, S Mulani, S Dube, P Krishna, R More and P Solanki

Captain: D Padikkal, Vice-Captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Tare, D Padikkal, K Siddharth, P Shaw, S Khan, S Gopal, S Mulani, S Dube, P Krishna, R More and P Solanki

Captain: S Dube, Vice-Captain: D Padikkal