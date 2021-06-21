KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 - June 21st, 2021

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi finished third in the PSL 2021 standings with 10 points after winning five of their 10 group stage games. They lost to Islamabad United by 15 runs in their last outing.

Karachi Kings also won five group stage games and ended with 10 points. However, they finished fourth in the PSL 2021 points table, owing to having an inferior net run rate to Peshawar Zalmi. They will head into Eliminator 1 on the back of a 14-run win over Quetta Gladiators.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will face the loser of the Qualifier between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2 for a place in the PSL 2021 final.

Squads to choose from:

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Predicted Playing XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas and Abbas Afridi

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan and Sameen Gul

Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, First Eliminator

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: 21st June, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium generally favors the batsmen, who will be able to switch gears effortlessly once they spend some time in the middle. On the bowling front, the pacers could extract a bit of pace and movement off the surface. The average first innings score at the venue is 180 runs.

PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KAR vs PES)

KAR vs PES Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Danish Aziz, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Ilyas

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Wahab Riaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Danish Aziz, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas

Captain: Shoaib Malik. Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar