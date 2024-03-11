KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 11, 2024

On Monday, March 11, Karachi Kings (KAR) will square off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in the 29th match of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2024 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi have been eliminated from the playoff qualification, having won four out of their nine games. They have eight points in their account with five losses. They defeated Lahore Qalandars in the most recent game by three wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi, On the other hand, were the second team to qualify for the playoffs. They are coming off a massive 76-run victory over Quetta Gladiators. Peshawar are currently ranked third in the PSL 2024 points table with five wins and three losses.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the KAR vs PES Dream11 match:

#3 Shoaib Malik (KAR) - 8.5 credits

Shoaib Malik of Karachi Kings (credit: X / KarachiKingsARY)

Shoaib Malik is the second-highest run-getter for Karachi Kings in PSL 2024. He has scored 232 runs in nine games at an average of 33.1, including one half-century. Malik scored 29 runs and picked up a wicket against Peshawar Zalmi in the reverse fixture. He will be eager to replicate that performance in the upcoming KAR vs PES Dream11 match.

#2 Saim Ayub (PES) - 8.0 credits

Saim Ayub won the PoTM against Quetta Gladiators (credit: X / Peshawar Zalmi)

Saim Ayub is one of the top scorers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024, smashing 252 runs in eight innings at an impressive strike rate of 164.7. He has also made fine contributions with the ball, taking five wickets.

Given his versatility, Ayub is a smart pick as captain/vice-captain in your KAR vs PES Dream11 team.

#1 Babar Azam (PES) - 9.0 credits

Babar Azam in action (credit: X / PeshawarZalmi)

Babar Azam has been in fantastic form in PSL 2024, scoring 447 runs in eight matches at an excellent average of 63.85. He scored his fourth half-century, second consecutive, in the previous game against Quetta Gladiators. Azam scored 72 when the two sides met at the Gadaffi Stadium earlier this season and will be looking to produce a similar innings in the upcoming KAR vs PES Dream11 match.