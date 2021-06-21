KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's PSL match - June 21st, 2021

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will battle it out in the Eliminator 1 match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi finished the league stage of the ongoing PSL in the third position with 10 points. Defending champions Karachi Kings, meanwhile, grabbed the last spot in the top-four with their win over Quetta Gladiators in a do-or-die game.

Here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming clash between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

#3 Shoaib Malik

The veteran Pakistan all-rounder has scored 244 runs this season for Peshawar Zalmi, which is the highest by any player in the team. Shoaib Malik has a couple of fifties as well, with a top score of 73.

Malik is also a very handy bowler. He is vastly experienced and has 10,631 runs and 152 wickets to his name in T20 cricket. Peshawar Zalmi will need their most experienced man to come good in the high-pressure clash. Malik can earn your Dream11 team some hefty points.

#2 Wahab Riaz

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has picked up 14 wickets in PSL 2021, making him the third-highest wicket-taker this season. Wahab has led his side from the front with the ball.

Wahab also has a reputation for striking some clean and big hits down the order. He scored an unbeaten 28 off just 15 balls against Islamabad United in their last match.

#1 Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been a batting mainstay for the Karachi Kings. He is the only batsman to cross 500 runs in this edition of the PSL. With six fifties and an average of 71.57, Azam has consistently accumulated runs, opening the batting for his side.

For the Karachi Kings to go one step closer to defending their PSL title, their premier batsman Babar Azam will have to fire at the top of the order. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 team ahead of the all-important Eliminator 1 clash.

