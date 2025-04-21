KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Super League 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will see Karachi Kings (KAR) squaring off against Peshawar Zalmi (PES) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, April 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Karachi Kings have won two of their last three matches. They lost their first match to Islamabad United by 6 wickets. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. They won their last match against Multan Sultans by a big margin of 120 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. Peshawar Zalmi have won 15 matches while Karachi Kings have won 6.

KAR vs PES Match Details

The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 will be played on April 21 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game begins at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAR vs PES, 11th Match

Date and Time: 21st April, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi is good for batters. Pacers are still crucial in death overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, where a total of 257 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KAR vs PES Form Guide

KAR - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PES - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

KAR vs PES Probable Playing XI

KAR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Tim Seifert (wk), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Nabi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Abbas Afridi

PES Playing XI

No injury updates

Tom Kohler Cadmore, Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Alzarri Joseph, Ali Raza, Mitchell Owen, Luke Wood, Abdul Samad, Arif Yaqoob

KAR vs PES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will bat in the top order. He has smashed 107 runs in the last four matches. Mohammad Haris is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub and James Vince are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. James Vince is in exceptional form. He has a good venue record. He has smashed 58 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. Babar Azam is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Khushdil Shah

Khushdil Shah and Mitchell Owen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Khushdil Shah will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 117 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last four matches. Hussain Talat is another good all-rounder pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Hasan Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Hasan Ali and Alzarri Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Hasan Ali is in exceptional form. He can trouble Peshawar Zalmi batters. He has taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. Abbas Afridi is another good bowler pick for today's match.

KAR vs PES match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince is one of the most crucial picks from Karachi Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 175 runs in the last four matches including a century in the first match.

Khushdil Shah

Khushdil Shah is another crucial pick from Karachi Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 117 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAR vs PES, 11th Match

James Vince

Khushdil Shah

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Hussain Talat

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a batsman the captain or vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Haris

Batters: D Warner, J Vince, S Ayub, B Azam

All-rounders: K Shah, H Talat, M Owen

Bowlers: H Ali, A Joseph

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Haris

Batters: J Vince, S Ayub

All-rounders: K Shah, H Talat, M Owen, M Nabi

Bowlers: H Ali, A Yaqoob, A Afridi

