KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for PSL 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 will see the Peshawar Zalmi (PES) take on Karachi Kings (KAR) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The Karachi Kings have been woeful in the PSL this season with no wins in three games. Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas being ruled out doesn't do their cause any good with a lot riding on their top-heavy batting unit led by Babar Azam. They face a strong Peshawar Zalmi side who come into the game on the back of a tough loss to the Lahore Qalandars. With the likes of Haider Ali and Usman Qadir showing signs of form and Saqib Mahmood possibly in line to return, Peshawar will walk in as the favorites. With both teams eager to return to winning ways, an intriguing game beckons in Karachi.

KAR vs PES Probable Playing XIs

KAR XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan/Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan/Tom Lammonby, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran and Umaid Asif

PES XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir and Arshad Iqbal/Rumman Raees

Match Details

KAR vs PES, PSL 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 4th February 2022; 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with little help on offer for the bowlers in Karachi. The pacers might get some swing early on, but the batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface. The pitch could slow down and offer some assistance to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a good total with dew likely to play a part.

Today’s KAR vs PES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kamran Akmal: Kamran Akmal had a fine start to his PSL campaign, but he couldn't convert a start into a big one. The Peshawar keeper will be keen to sustain his form in this game as well with his experience making him a good addition to your KAR vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Babar Azam: Although Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world, he has struggled to get going with the bat in the powerplay overs. His cautious approach has costed him and his team, something he is well and truly capable of correcting, making him a must-have in your KAR vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has shown glimpses of his ability with both and ball, but consistency has evaded him. The Afghan all-rounder is expected to take up the floater's role with the bat and given his bowling prowess, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Wahab Riaz: Wahab Riaz hasn't performed to expectations with no wickets to show for his efforts in two games. However, the left-armer is capable of riling up high pace and nailing his yorkers in the death, holding him in good stead. With Riaz also able to clear the boundary with the bat, he should be a fine addition to your KAR vs PES Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Sharjeel Khan (KAR) - 168 points

Sherfane Rutherford (PES) - 159 points

Babar Azam (KAR) - 134 points

Key stats for KAR vs PES Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam: 96 runs in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 32.00

Haider Ali: 83 runs in 3 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 27.67

Usman Qadir: 3 wickets in 2 PSL 2022 matches, Average: 34.67

KAR vs PES Dream11 Prediction Today (PSL 2022)

KAR vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Hussain Talat, Lews Gregory, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif and Usman Qadir

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Usman Qadir.

KAR vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif and Usman Qadir

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Hazratullah Zazai. Vice-captain: Babar Azam.

Edited by Samya Majumdar